2024 Volkswagen Jetta

25,102 KM

Details Description Features

GLI 40th Anniversary Edition

12039664

GLI 40th Anniversary Edition

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

Used
25,102KM
VIN 3VW9T7BU3RM078710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PURE GRAY W/BLACK ROOF
  • Interior Colour Titan Black w/Red Accents
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,102 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors

