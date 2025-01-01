Menu
2024 Volkswagen Jetta

12,756 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

2024 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
12,756KM
VIN 3VWCM7BU4RM028997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PYRITE SILVER METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 12,756 KM

Vehicle Description


2024 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline

Comes with Heated seats, Apple carplay, Cruise control, Bluetooth, Am/Fm radio, Remote trunk release, Backup camera and many more features.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2024 Volkswagen Jetta