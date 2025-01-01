$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,600KM
VIN 3VWGM7BU5RM010297
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 010297
- Mileage 19,600 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Volkswagen Jetta Highline – Refined sedan offering a turbocharged engine, upscale interior with premium features, advanced safety tech, and a smooth, efficient drive.
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.
Financing & Leasing AVAILABLE. We get you the lowest finance rates AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options to suit your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We serve all of Canada with shipping available nationwide and overseas.
Facetime/Video On Demand. Best Extended Warranty Program also available For High-End
Vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
Special financing price:$ *
Cash Price:$*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier
Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Interior
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
