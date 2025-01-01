$50,000+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Jetta
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PYRITE SILVER METALLIC
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 51,891 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in SILVER exterior over Black interior, this 2024 Volkswagen Jetta Highline represents the pinnacle of refinement in the Jetta lineup. Combining turbocharged performance, upscale materials, and advanced driver assistance, the Highline delivers a premium driving experience with the reliability and efficiency Volkswagen is known for.
Key Features & Options
1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine – Smooth and fuel-efficient
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
Leather Upholstery with Power Driver’s Seat
Power Sunroof
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats + Heated Rear Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital Cockpit Pro (10.25” fully digital instrument display)
9.2” Discover Media Touchscreen with Navigation
Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Rearview Camera with Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Monitor & Rear Traffic Alert
Adaptive Cruise Control & Lane Keep Assist
LED Headlights, Taillights & DRLs
18” Alloy Wheels
Ambient Interior Lighting
Fender Premium Audio System
Vehicle Features
