Menu
Account
Sign In
<h3 data-start=150 data-end=244><strong data-start=154 data-end=244>2024 Volkswagen Jetta Highline – </strong></h3> <p data-start=246 data-end=597>Finished in SILVER <strong data-start=258 data-end=296> exterior over Black interior</strong>, this <strong data-start=303 data-end=337>2024 Volkswagen Jetta Highline</strong> represents the pinnacle of refinement in the Jetta lineup. Combining turbocharged performance, upscale materials, and advanced driver assistance, the Highline delivers a premium driving experience with the reliability and efficiency Volkswagen is known for. <hr data-start=599 data-end=602 /> <h3 data-start=604 data-end=634><strong data-start=608 data-end=634>Key Features & Options</strong></h3> <ul data-start=635 data-end=1480> <li data-start=635 data-end=706> <p data-start=637 data-end=706><strong data-start=637 data-end=676>1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine</strong> – Smooth and fuel-efficient </li> <li data-start=707 data-end=745> <p data-start=709 data-end=745><strong data-start=709 data-end=743>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong> </li> <li data-start=746 data-end=777> <p data-start=748 data-end=777><strong data-start=748 data-end=775>Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)</strong> </li> <li data-start=778 data-end=829> <p data-start=780 data-end=829><strong data-start=780 data-end=802>Leather Upholstery</strong> with Power Driver’s Seat </li> <li data-start=830 data-end=851> <p data-start=832 data-end=851><strong data-start=832 data-end=849>Power Sunroof</strong> </li> <li data-start=852 data-end=911> <p data-start=854 data-end=911><strong data-start=854 data-end=889>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats</strong> + Heated Rear Seats </li> <li data-start=912 data-end=941> <p data-start=914 data-end=941><strong data-start=914 data-end=939>Heated Steering Wheel</strong> </li> <li data-start=942 data-end=1011> <p data-start=944 data-end=1011><strong data-start=944 data-end=967>Digital Cockpit Pro</strong> (10.25” fully digital instrument display) </li> <li data-start=1012 data-end=1067> <p data-start=1014 data-end=1067><strong data-start=1014 data-end=1065>9.2” Discover Media Touchscreen with Navigation</strong> </li> <li data-start=1068 data-end=1113> <p data-start=1070 data-end=1113><strong data-start=1070 data-end=1111>Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</strong> </li> <li data-start=1114 data-end=1155> <p data-start=1116 data-end=1155><strong data-start=1116 data-end=1153>Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start</strong> </li> <li data-start=1156 data-end=1199> <p data-start=1158 data-end=1199><strong data-start=1158 data-end=1197>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</strong> </li> <li data-start=1200 data-end=1244> <p data-start=1202 data-end=1244><strong data-start=1202 data-end=1242>Rearview Camera with Parking Sensors</strong> </li> <li data-start=1245 data-end=1292> <p data-start=1247 data-end=1292><strong data-start=1247 data-end=1290>Blind Spot Monitor & Rear Traffic Alert</strong> </li> <li data-start=1293 data-end=1343> <p data-start=1295 data-end=1343><strong data-start=1295 data-end=1341>Adaptive Cruise Control & Lane Keep Assist</strong> </li> <li data-start=1344 data-end=1385> <p data-start=1346 data-end=1385><strong data-start=1346 data-end=1383>LED Headlights, Taillights & DRLs</strong> </li> <li data-start=1386 data-end=1410> <p data-start=1388 data-end=1410><strong data-start=1388 data-end=1408>18” Alloy Wheels</strong> </li> <li data-start=1411 data-end=1444> <p data-start=1413 data-end=1444><strong data-start=1413 data-end=1442>Ambient Interior Lighting</strong> </li> <li data-start=1445 data-end=1480> <p data-start=1447 data-end=1480><strong data-start=1447 data-end=1478>Fender Premium Audio System</strong> </li> </ul> BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Special financing price:$ * Cash Price:$* HST and Licensing will be extra. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

2024 Volkswagen Jetta

51,891 KM

Details Description Features

$50,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Watch This Vehicle
13148200

2024 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 13148200
  2. 13148200
  3. 13148200
Contact Seller

$50,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,891KM
VIN 3VWGM7BU3RM064665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PYRITE SILVER METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,891 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Volkswagen Jetta Highline – 

Finished in SILVER  exterior over Black interior, this 2024 Volkswagen Jetta Highline represents the pinnacle of refinement in the Jetta lineup. Combining turbocharged performance, upscale materials, and advanced driver assistance, the Highline delivers a premium driving experience with the reliability and efficiency Volkswagen is known for.


Key Features & Options



  • 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine – Smooth and fuel-efficient



  • 8-Speed Automatic Transmission



  • Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)



  • Leather Upholstery with Power Driver’s Seat



  • Power Sunroof



  • Heated & Ventilated Front Seats + Heated Rear Seats



  • Heated Steering Wheel



  • Digital Cockpit Pro (10.25” fully digital instrument display)



  • 9.2” Discover Media Touchscreen with Navigation



  • Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto



  • Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start



  • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control



  • Rearview Camera with Parking Sensors



  • Blind Spot Monitor & Rear Traffic Alert



  • Adaptive Cruise Control & Lane Keep Assist



  • LED Headlights, Taillights & DRLs



  • 18” Alloy Wheels



  • Ambient Interior Lighting



  • Fender Premium Audio System





BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.




Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.




$999 financing fee conditions may apply*




Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.




We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.




Special financing price:$ *

Cash Price:$*




HST and Licensing will be extra.




Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .




We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best

possible way.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Remote Starter

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2017 Lexus RC 350 Base for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Lexus RC 350 Base 100,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 57,495 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Toyota Camry SE 65,554 KM $27,888 + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$50,000

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2024 Volkswagen Jetta