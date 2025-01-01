Menu
2024 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline w/ Sport Package – White on Black | Turbocharged Style & Precision Handling

Finished in White exterior over Black interior, this 2024 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline with Sport Package blends everyday practicality with a more dynamic edge. Its 1.5-litre turbocharged engine delivers spirited performance, while the Sport Package adds an athletic stance and upgraded styling cues that elevate its road presence.

Key Features & Options

1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine (Fuel Efficient + Responsive)
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
Sport Package Includes:
17" Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheels
Blacked-Out Exterior Trim & Mirror Caps
Sport-Style Front Bumper & Grille
Rear Decklid Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Sport Cloth Upholstery
Aluminum Pedals
Heated Front Seats & Heated Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Integration
6.5" Touchscreen Infotainment System
Bluetooth & USB Connectivity
Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
Rearview Camera
Dual-Zone Climate Control
Cruise Control
Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors
Split-Folding Rear Seats

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

