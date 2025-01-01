$0.03+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline with Sport Package
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$0.03
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 38,057 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in White exterior over Black interior, this 2024 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline with Sport Package blends everyday practicality with a more dynamic edge. Its 1.5-litre turbocharged engine delivers spirited performance, while the Sport Package adds an athletic stance and upgraded styling cues that elevate its road presence.
Key Features & Options
1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine (Fuel Efficient + Responsive)
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
Sport Package Includes:
17” Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheels
Blacked-Out Exterior Trim & Mirror Caps
Sport-Style Front Bumper & Grille
Rear Decklid Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Sport Cloth Upholstery
Aluminum Pedals
Heated Front Seats & Heated Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Integration
6.5” Touchscreen Infotainment System
Bluetooth & USB Connectivity
Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
Rearview Camera
Dual-Zone Climate Control
Cruise Control
Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors
Split-Folding Rear Seats
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Special financing price:$28,888 *
Cash Price:$30,388*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
Vehicle Features
844-902-5177