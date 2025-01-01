$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oryx White Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 046488
- Mileage 38,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in White over Black interior, this 2024 Volkswagen Jetta Highline delivers refined styling, impressive fuel economy, and a premium interior loaded with technology. , this Jetta Highline offers near-new condition and excellent value in a modern, fuel-efficient sedan.
Key Features & Options
1.5L TSI Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
Highline Trim Package
Power Sunroof
Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheel
Leatherette Upholstery
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
10.25” Digital Cockpit Pro Display
8” Touchscreen Infotainment System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
Wireless Phone Charging Pad
Keyless Access with Push-Button Start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Assist & Front Assist with Emergency Braking
LED Headlights, DRLs & Taillights
17” Alloy Wheels
