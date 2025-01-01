Menu
<h2 data-start=186 data-end=282><strong data-start=189 data-end=282>2024 Volkswagen Jetta Highline – White on Black | Turbo Efficiency Meets German Precision</strong></h2> <p data-start=284 data-end=591>Finished in <strong data-start=296 data-end=325>White over Black interior</strong>, this <strong data-start=332 data-end=366>2024 Volkswagen Jetta Highline</strong> delivers refined styling, impressive fuel economy, and a premium interior loaded with technology. , this Jetta Highline offers near-new condition and excellent value in a modern, fuel-efficient sedan. <h3 data-start=593 data-end=623><strong data-start=597 data-end=623>Key Features & Options</strong></h3> <ul data-start=624 data-end=1346> <li data-start=624 data-end=671> <p data-start=626 data-end=671><strong data-start=626 data-end=669>1.5L TSI Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine</strong> </li> <li data-start=672 data-end=710> <p data-start=674 data-end=710><strong data-start=674 data-end=708>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong> </li> <li data-start=711 data-end=742> <p data-start=713 data-end=742><strong data-start=713 data-end=740>Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)</strong> </li> <li data-start=743 data-end=772> <p data-start=745 data-end=772><strong data-start=745 data-end=770>Highline Trim Package</strong> </li> <li data-start=773 data-end=794> <p data-start=775 data-end=794><strong data-start=775 data-end=792>Power Sunroof</strong> </li> <li data-start=795 data-end=838> <p data-start=797 data-end=838><strong data-start=797 data-end=836>Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheel</strong> </li> <li data-start=839 data-end=869> <p data-start=841 data-end=869><strong data-start=841 data-end=867>Leatherette Upholstery</strong> </li> <li data-start=870 data-end=913> <p data-start=872 data-end=913><strong data-start=872 data-end=911>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</strong> </li> <li data-start=914 data-end=956> <p data-start=916 data-end=956><strong data-start=916 data-end=954>10.25” Digital Cockpit Pro Display</strong> </li> <li data-start=957 data-end=999> <p data-start=959 data-end=999><strong data-start=959 data-end=997>8” Touchscreen Infotainment System</strong> </li> <li data-start=1000 data-end=1050> <p data-start=1002 data-end=1050><strong data-start=1002 data-end=1048>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility</strong> </li> <li data-start=1051 data-end=1086> <p data-start=1053 data-end=1086><strong data-start=1053 data-end=1084>Wireless Phone Charging Pad</strong> </li> <li data-start=1087 data-end=1132> <p data-start=1089 data-end=1132><strong data-start=1089 data-end=1130>Keyless Access with Push-Button Start</strong> </li> <li data-start=1133 data-end=1164> <p data-start=1135 data-end=1164><strong data-start=1135 data-end=1162>Adaptive Cruise Control</strong> </li> <li data-start=1165 data-end=1221> <p data-start=1167 data-end=1221><strong data-start=1167 data-end=1219>Blind Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross-Traffic Alert</strong> </li> <li data-start=1222 data-end=1279> <p data-start=1224 data-end=1279><strong data-start=1224 data-end=1277>Lane Assist & Front Assist with Emergency Braking</strong> </li> <li data-start=1280 data-end=1321> <p data-start=1282 data-end=1321><strong data-start=1282 data-end=1319>LED Headlights, DRLs & Taillights</strong> </li> <li data-start=1322 data-end=1346> <p data-start=1324 data-end=1346><strong data-start=1324 data-end=1344>17” Alloy Wheels</strong> </li> </ul> BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Special financing price:$ * Cash Price:$* HST and Licensing will be extra. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Bluetooth Connection

