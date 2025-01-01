$27,888+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$27,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
30,908KM
VIN 3VWGM7BU9RM008018
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 30,908 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Jetta Highline
Elevated comfort with a refined touch. The 2024 Jetta Highline features leatherette seating, a panoramic sunroof, digital cockpit, and wireless App-Connect. Powered by a 1.5L turbocharged engine, it blends performance, style, and advanced tech for a premium driving experience.
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO TRICITY, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.
Special financing price:$28,888*
Cash Price: $30,388*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 1031 VICTORIA STREET NORTH, UNIT 2 , KITCHENER ( N2B 3C7 )
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
2024 Volkswagen Jetta