<strong data-start=97 data-end=120>2024 Jetta Highline</strong><br data-start=120 data-end=123 /><span>Elevated comfort with a refined touch. The 2024 Jetta Highline features leatherette seating, a panoramic sunroof, digital cockpit, and wireless App-Connect. Powered by a 1.5L turbocharged engine, it blends performance, style, and advanced tech for a premium driving experience.</span> BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO TRICITY, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Special financing price:$28,888* Cash Price: $30,388* HST and Licensing will be extra. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 1031 VICTORIA STREET NORTH, UNIT 2 , KITCHENER ( N2B 3C7 ) We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

2024 Volkswagen Jetta

30,908 KM

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

13181027

2024 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

Used
30,908KM
VIN 3VWGM7BU9RM008018

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,908 KM

2024 Jetta Highline
Elevated comfort with a refined touch. The 2024 Jetta Highline features leatherette seating, a panoramic sunroof, digital cockpit, and wireless App-Connect. Powered by a 1.5L turbocharged engine, it blends performance, style, and advanced tech for a premium driving experience.

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO TRICITY, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.




Special financing price:$28,888*

Cash Price: $30,388*

HST and Licensing will be extra.




Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.

$999 financing fee conditions may apply*




Open 7 days a week at 1031 VICTORIA STREET NORTH, UNIT 2 , KITCHENER ( N2B 3C7 )




We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.




Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .




We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best

possible way.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

2024 Volkswagen Jetta