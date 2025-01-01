$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline
2024 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Crystal Grey/Storm Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 39,790 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact, capable, and cleverly designed — this 2024 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline 4MOTION delivers the versatility of an SUV with the efficiency and agility of a compact crossover. With its turbocharged engine, advanced AWD system, and premium interior comfort, it’s built to handle Canadian roads year-round with style and confidence.
Finished in Black over Gray interior, this Taos Comfortline stands out with its upscale design, thoughtful ergonomics, and a wealth of modern technology for an effortless driving experience.
Key Features & Options
1.5L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine
7-speed DSG automatic transmission
4MOTION All-Wheel Drive
Heated front seats
8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto integration
Digital Cockpit instrument cluster
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Remote engine start
Keyless entry with push-button start
LED headlights & taillights
Rearview camera
Adaptive Cruise Control & Lane Assist
Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert
Roof rails and 17-inch alloy wheels
Cloth seating with contrast stitching
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Special financing price:$ *
Cash Price:$*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
Email B Town Auto Sales
B Town Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
844-902-5177