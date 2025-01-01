Menu
<h3 data-start=157 data-end=205><strong data-start=161 data-end=205>2024 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline 4MOTION</strong></h3> <p data-start=206 data-end=545>Compact, capable, and cleverly designed — this <strong data-start=253 data-end=297>2024 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline 4MOTION</strong> delivers the versatility of an SUV with the efficiency and agility of a compact crossover. With its turbocharged engine, advanced AWD system, and premium interior comfort, it’s built to handle Canadian roads year-round with style and confidence. <p data-start=547 data-end=743><strong data-start=547 data-end=587>Finished in Black over Gray interior</strong>, this Taos Comfortline stands out with its upscale design, thoughtful ergonomics, and a wealth of modern technology for an effortless driving experience. <hr data-start=745 data-end=748 /> <h3 data-start=750 data-end=780><strong data-start=754 data-end=780>Key Features & Options</strong></h3> <ul data-start=781 data-end=1365> <li data-start=781 data-end=820> <p data-start=783 data-end=820>1.5L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine </li> <li data-start=821 data-end=859> <p data-start=823 data-end=859>7-speed DSG automatic transmission </li> <li data-start=860 data-end=887> <p data-start=862 data-end=887>4MOTION All-Wheel Drive </li> <li data-start=888 data-end=910> <p data-start=890 data-end=910>Heated front seats </li> <li data-start=911 data-end=953> <p data-start=913 data-end=953>8-inch touchscreen infotainment system </li> <li data-start=954 data-end=998> <p data-start=956 data-end=998>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto integration </li> <li data-start=999 data-end=1037> <p data-start=1001 data-end=1037>Digital Cockpit instrument cluster </li> <li data-start=1038 data-end=1077> <p data-start=1040 data-end=1077>Dual-zone automatic climate control </li> <li data-start=1078 data-end=1101> <p data-start=1080 data-end=1101>Remote engine start </li> <li data-start=1102 data-end=1142> <p data-start=1104 data-end=1142>Keyless entry with push-button start </li> <li data-start=1143 data-end=1174> <p data-start=1145 data-end=1174>LED headlights & taillights </li> <li data-start=1175 data-end=1194> <p data-start=1177 data-end=1194>Rearview camera </li> <li data-start=1195 data-end=1236> <p data-start=1197 data-end=1236>Adaptive Cruise Control & Lane Assist </li> <li data-start=1237 data-end=1283> <p data-start=1239 data-end=1283>Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert </li> <li data-start=1284 data-end=1323> <p data-start=1286 data-end=1323>Roof rails and 17-inch alloy wheels </li> <li data-start=1324 data-end=1365> <p data-start=1326 data-end=1365>Cloth seating with contrast stitching </li> </ul> BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Special financing price:$ * Cash Price:$* HST and Licensing will be extra. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Bluetooth Connection

