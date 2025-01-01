$31,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan
No Accident Front Assist CarPlay Heated Seats
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan
No Accident Front Assist CarPlay Heated Seats
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,624KM
VIN 3VVFB7AX6RM139005
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 18109
- Mileage 16,624 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $33,995 Finance Price: $31,995 Low Mileage, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Front Assist, Side Assist, Back-Up Camera, Remote Start!
Sophisticated yet capable, bold yet stylish, this 2024 Tiguan is the best of both worlds. This 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2024 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.This low mileage SUV has just 16,624 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
BACK UP CAMERA
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Side Assist Blind Spot
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Wheels w/Locks
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Collapsible Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: manual height adjustment
Digital/Analog Appearance
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
Seating
Cloth Seats
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Standard suspension
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
60 L Fuel Tank
Regenerative Alternator
69-Amp/Hr 360CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Full-Time All-Wheel
3.533 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,300 kgs (5,070 lbs)
Engine: 2.0L TSI 4-Cylinder -inc: start/stop system w/regenerative braking and ECO driving mode
460.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Additional Features
AM / FM / CD Player
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Forward Crash Sensor
Tires: 215/65R17
Wheels: 7J x 17" Dublin Alloy -inc: lockable wheel bolts
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
