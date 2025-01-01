$148,888+ taxes & licensing
2025 Cadillac Escalade
4WD Premium Luxury
2025 Cadillac Escalade
4WD Premium Luxury
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$148,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
12,003KM
VIN 1GYS9CRL0SR124338
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 12,003 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy with confidence - Btown Auto is the name.
Special financing price:$148,888 * Cash Price:$150,388 *
$999 Financing fee - conditions may apply*
Financing available as low as 6.36% O.A.C
2025 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury – Equipped with the Preferred Equipment Group (1SB) and Touring Package, featuring soft-close doors, Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, and power open/close doors. Added amenities include a dual rear-seat media system with 12.6" color-touch LCD HD screens, 24" polished 10-spoke alloy wheels, power-retractable assist steps with perimeter lighting, Crystal White Tricoat paint, and an engine block heater.
Now open 7 days a week!
At Btown Auto Sales, we assure you to provide honest customer service and your
experience is going to be unparalleled. .Once and after you walk into our dealership, our
bond of friendship starts. We pride ourselves in pricing policy - it’s transparent. We get
you the lowest finance rates with flexible options - so, you have a choice!
As an accredited UCDA & OMVIC registered dealer - you have a complete piece of mind.
Trust us for establishing a lifelong relationship - we are there to support you at every step of the way. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.
We are selling cars; providing the service & collision services; selling you the tires & accessories also - all under one roof - Btown Enterprises Inc.
In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is currently not certified, e-tested or drivable. The certification is available for an additional fee starting at $899, however, the exact fee may vary depending on the
vehicle. Other additional fee/s, may also incur.
Please note that some vehicles may only be sold As Is and not safety-certified.
We make every effort to ensure that all information presented in our listings is accurate & true. However, we own no responsibility for any typo - errors, omissions that may be found in the listings.
We also reserve the right to adjust pricing without prior notice. The uploaded picture may be a generic representation of the vehicle if it is currently in transportation. All vehicles are As seen As Equipped.
We are serving the GTA, all other provinces, entire Canada & Overseas as well.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Keyless Start
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Seating
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Bluetooth Connection
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
$148,888
+ taxes & licensing>
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2025 Cadillac Escalade