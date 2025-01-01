$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2025 Chevrolet Corvette
2LT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sea Wolf Grey Tricoat
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 104864
- Mileage 937 KM
Vehicle Description
2025 Chevrolet Corvette Preferred 2LT
Experience pure performance with the 2025 Corvette 2LT, featuring a 6.2L V8 engine delivering exhilarating power and a smooth 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This mid-engine sports car boasts a sleek aerodynamic design, premium leather interior, and advanced tech like a 14-speaker Bose® audio system, head-up display, performance data recorder, and GT2 bucket seats. Safety features include rear cross-traffic alert, blind zone alert, and a rearview camera mirror. A perfect balance of luxury and track-ready power.
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4.
