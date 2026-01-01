Menu
Account
Sign In
<span>Finished in stunning </span><span>Competition Yellow Tintcoat</span><span> over a </span><span>Jet Black interior</span><span>, this </span><span>2025 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3LT Convertible</span><span> blends exotic styling, open-air freedom, and track-inspired performance. Built on Chevrolet’s revolutionary mid-engine platform, this Corvette delivers exceptional balance, breathtaking acceleration, and premium luxury in one unforgettable package.</span> <span>Powered by a </span><span>6.2L Naturally Aspirated LT2 V8 producing 495 horsepower</span><span>, paired with an </span><span>8-Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission</span><span> and </span><span>Rear-Wheel Drive</span><span>, this </span><span>Stingray Convertible</span><span> offers lightning-fast shifts and exhilarating performance. Equipped with the highly desirable </span><span>3LT Package</span><span> and </span><span>Z51 Performance Package</span><span>, this Corvette is engineered for enthusiasts who demand the very best.</span> <span>Factory Options & Features:</span><span> • </span><span>6.2L LT2 Naturally Aspirated V8 – 495 HP</span><span> • </span><span>3LT Preferred Equipment Group</span><span> • </span><span>Z51 Performance Package</span><span> • Magnetic Selective Ride Control • Performance Exhaust System • Electronic Limited Slip Differential (eLSD) • Z51 Performance Brakes • Heavy-Duty Cooling System • Front Lift Adjustable Height System • GT2 Competition Sport Seats • Heated & Ventilated Seats • Heated Steering Wheel • Bose Performance Series 14-Speaker Audio System • Performance Data & Video Recorder • Carbon Flash Painted Nacelles & Roof • Carbon Flash Convertible Top • 19”/20” Gloss Black Forged Aluminum Wheels • Competition Yellow Tintcoat Paint • Stingray Appearance Package • Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</span> <strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2025 Chevrolet Corvette

2,561 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Chevrolet Corvette

3LT

Watch This Vehicle
14324189

2025 Chevrolet Corvette

3LT

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14324189
  2. 14324189
  3. 14324189
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
2,561KM
VIN 1G1YC3D42S5103153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Competition Yellow Tintcoat Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 2,561 KM

Vehicle Description

Finished in stunning Competition Yellow Tintcoat over a Jet Black interior, this 2025 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3LT Convertible blends exotic styling, open-air freedom, and track-inspired performance. Built on Chevrolet’s revolutionary mid-engine platform, this Corvette delivers exceptional balance, breathtaking acceleration, and premium luxury in one unforgettable package.




Powered by a 6.2L Naturally Aspirated LT2 V8 producing 495 horsepower, paired with an 8-Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission and Rear-Wheel Drive, this Stingray Convertible offers lightning-fast shifts and exhilarating performance. Equipped with the highly desirable 3LT Package and Z51 Performance Package, this Corvette is engineered for enthusiasts who demand the very best.




Factory Options & Features:

• 6.2L LT2 Naturally Aspirated V8 – 495 HP

• 3LT Preferred Equipment Group

• Z51 Performance Package

• Magnetic Selective Ride Control

• Performance Exhaust System

• Electronic Limited Slip Differential (eLSD)

• Z51 Performance Brakes

• Heavy-Duty Cooling System

• Front Lift Adjustable Height System

• GT2 Competition Sport Seats

• Heated & Ventilated Seats

• Heated Steering Wheel

• Bose Performance Series 14-Speaker Audio System

• Performance Data & Video Recorder

• Carbon Flash Painted Nacelles & Roof

• Carbon Flash Convertible Top

• 19”/20” Gloss Black Forged Aluminum Wheels

• Competition Yellow Tintcoat Paint

• Stingray Appearance Package

• Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto









At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2022 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE 98,404 KM $22,888 + tax & lic
Used 2026 Toyota Camry SE Upgrade AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2026 Toyota Camry SE Upgrade AWD 100 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 37,930 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2025 Chevrolet Corvette