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2025 Chevrolet Corvette
3LT
2025 Chevrolet Corvette
3LT
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
2,561KM
VIN 1G1YC3D42S5103153
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Competition Yellow Tintcoat Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 2,561 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in stunning Competition Yellow Tintcoat over a Jet Black interior, this 2025 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 3LT Convertible blends exotic styling, open-air freedom, and track-inspired performance. Built on Chevrolet’s revolutionary mid-engine platform, this Corvette delivers exceptional balance, breathtaking acceleration, and premium luxury in one unforgettable package.
Powered by a 6.2L Naturally Aspirated LT2 V8 producing 495 horsepower, paired with an 8-Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission and Rear-Wheel Drive, this Stingray Convertible offers lightning-fast shifts and exhilarating performance. Equipped with the highly desirable 3LT Package and Z51 Performance Package, this Corvette is engineered for enthusiasts who demand the very best.
Factory Options & Features:
• 6.2L LT2 Naturally Aspirated V8 – 495 HP
• 3LT Preferred Equipment Group
• Z51 Performance Package
• Magnetic Selective Ride Control
• Performance Exhaust System
• Electronic Limited Slip Differential (eLSD)
• Z51 Performance Brakes
• Heavy-Duty Cooling System
• Front Lift Adjustable Height System
• GT2 Competition Sport Seats
• Heated & Ventilated Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Bose Performance Series 14-Speaker Audio System
• Performance Data & Video Recorder
• Carbon Flash Painted Nacelles & Roof
• Carbon Flash Convertible Top
• 19”/20” Gloss Black Forged Aluminum Wheels
• Competition Yellow Tintcoat Paint
• Stingray Appearance Package
• Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Powered by a 6.2L Naturally Aspirated LT2 V8 producing 495 horsepower, paired with an 8-Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission and Rear-Wheel Drive, this Stingray Convertible offers lightning-fast shifts and exhilarating performance. Equipped with the highly desirable 3LT Package and Z51 Performance Package, this Corvette is engineered for enthusiasts who demand the very best.
Factory Options & Features:
• 6.2L LT2 Naturally Aspirated V8 – 495 HP
• 3LT Preferred Equipment Group
• Z51 Performance Package
• Magnetic Selective Ride Control
• Performance Exhaust System
• Electronic Limited Slip Differential (eLSD)
• Z51 Performance Brakes
• Heavy-Duty Cooling System
• Front Lift Adjustable Height System
• GT2 Competition Sport Seats
• Heated & Ventilated Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Bose Performance Series 14-Speaker Audio System
• Performance Data & Video Recorder
• Carbon Flash Painted Nacelles & Roof
• Carbon Flash Convertible Top
• 19”/20” Gloss Black Forged Aluminum Wheels
• Competition Yellow Tintcoat Paint
• Stingray Appearance Package
• Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2025 Chevrolet Corvette