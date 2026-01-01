$54,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Ford Mustang
GT
2025 Ford Mustang
GT
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$54,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
12,020KM
VIN 1FA6P8CF6S5404033
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 404033
- Mileage 12,020 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience next-level V8 performance with this 2025 Ford Mustang GT Performance Package Manual, finished in a sleek Black exterior and engineered for true driving enthusiasts. With aggressive styling, sharper handling, and track-inspired upgrades, this Mustang delivers an exhilarating experience every time you get behind the wheel.
Powered by a legendary 5.0L Naturally Aspirated V8 engine, paired with a 6-Speed Manual transmission and Rear-Wheel Drive, this Mustang GT delivers thrilling acceleration, precise gear changes, and unmistakable muscle car character. Equipped with the Performance Package and showing only 12,020 KM, this low-kilometre example is built to impress on both the street and the track.
Factory Options & Features:
• Performance Package
• 5.0L Naturally Aspirated V8 Engine
• 6-Speed Manual Transmission
• Performance-Tuned Suspension
• Brembo Performance Brakes
• Limited-Slip Differential
• Performance Exhaust System
• Selectable Drive Modes
• Premium Digital Instrument Cluster
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Rear View Camera
• LED Signature Lighting
• Push Button Start & Keyless Entry
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Powered by a legendary 5.0L Naturally Aspirated V8 engine, paired with a 6-Speed Manual transmission and Rear-Wheel Drive, this Mustang GT delivers thrilling acceleration, precise gear changes, and unmistakable muscle car character. Equipped with the Performance Package and showing only 12,020 KM, this low-kilometre example is built to impress on both the street and the track.
Factory Options & Features:
• Performance Package
• 5.0L Naturally Aspirated V8 Engine
• 6-Speed Manual Transmission
• Performance-Tuned Suspension
• Brembo Performance Brakes
• Limited-Slip Differential
• Performance Exhaust System
• Selectable Drive Modes
• Premium Digital Instrument Cluster
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Rear View Camera
• LED Signature Lighting
• Push Button Start & Keyless Entry
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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$54,888
+ taxes & licensing>
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2025 Ford Mustang