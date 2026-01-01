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<span>Experience <strong>next-level V8 performance with this </strong></span><strong>2025 Ford Mustang GT Performance Package Manual, finished in a sleek Black exterior</strong><span><strong> and engineered for true driving enthusiasts.</strong> With aggressive styling, sharper handling, and track-inspired upgrades, this Mustang delivers an exhilarating experience every time you get behind the wheel.</span> <span>Powered by a <strong>legendary </strong></span><strong>5.0L Naturally Aspirated V8 engine, paired with a 6-Speed Manual transmission and Rear-Wheel Drive</strong><span><strong>,</strong> this </span><span>Mustang GT</span><span> delivers thrilling acceleration, precise gear changes, and unmistakable muscle car character. Equipped with the </span><span>Performance Package</span><span> and showing only </span><span>12,020 KM</span><span>, this low-kilometre example is built to impress on both the street and the track.</span> <strong>Factory Options & Features:</strong> <span> • </span><span>Performance Package</span><span> • 5.0L Naturally Aspirated V8 Engine • </span><span>6-Speed Manual Transmission</span><span> • Performance-Tuned Suspension • Brembo Performance Brakes • Limited-Slip Differential • Performance Exhaust System • Selectable Drive Modes • Premium Digital Instrument Cluster • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto • Rear View Camera • LED Signature Lighting • Push Button Start & Keyless Entry</span> <strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2025 Ford Mustang

12,020 KM

Details Description

$54,888

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Ford Mustang

GT

Watch This Vehicle
14222580

2025 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14222580
  2. 14222580
  3. 14222580
Contact Seller

$54,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
12,020KM
VIN 1FA6P8CF6S5404033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shadow Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 404033
  • Mileage 12,020 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience next-level V8 performance with this 2025 Ford Mustang GT Performance Package Manual, finished in a sleek Black exterior and engineered for true driving enthusiasts. With aggressive styling, sharper handling, and track-inspired upgrades, this Mustang delivers an exhilarating experience every time you get behind the wheel.




Powered by a legendary 5.0L Naturally Aspirated V8 engine, paired with a 6-Speed Manual transmission and Rear-Wheel Drive, this Mustang GT delivers thrilling acceleration, precise gear changes, and unmistakable muscle car character. Equipped with the Performance Package and showing only 12,020 KM, this low-kilometre example is built to impress on both the street and the track.




Factory Options & Features:



• Performance Package

• 5.0L Naturally Aspirated V8 Engine

• 6-Speed Manual Transmission

• Performance-Tuned Suspension

• Brembo Performance Brakes

• Limited-Slip Differential

• Performance Exhaust System

• Selectable Drive Modes

• Premium Digital Instrument Cluster

• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

• Rear View Camera

• LED Signature Lighting

• Push Button Start & Keyless Entry









At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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$54,888

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2025 Ford Mustang