HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTOS TRICITY we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 1031 Victoria St N #2, Kitchener, Ontario, N2B 3C7. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2025 Honda Civic

30,488 KM

$33,488

+ tax & licensing
2025 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport

12400881

2025 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$33,488

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,488KM
VIN 2HGFE2F53SH101270

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 101270
  • Mileage 30,488 KM

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

$33,488

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2025 Honda Civic