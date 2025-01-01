$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2025 Honda Civic
SEDAN LX
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 16,995 KM
Vehicle Description
2025 Honda Civic LX
This is a reliable, fuel-efficient compact sedan powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 150 hp and a CVT transmission. It offers a smooth ride, excellent fuel economy, and essential features like Honda Sensing®, Apple CarPlay®, heated seats, remote start, and a rearview camera—all in a sleek, modern design.
Vehicle Features
