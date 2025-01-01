Menu
Account
Sign In
<meta charset=utf-8 /><meta charset=utf-8 /> <article class=text-token-text-primary w-full dir=auto data-testid=conversation-turn-122 data-scroll-anchor=true> <div class=text-base my-auto mx-auto pb-10 [--thread-content-margin:--spacing(4)] @[37rem]:[--thread-content-margin:--spacing(6)] @[72rem]:[--thread-content-margin:--spacing(16)] px-(--thread-content-margin)> <div class=[--thread-content-max-width:32rem] @[34rem]:[--thread-content-max-width:40rem] @[64rem]:[--thread-content-max-width:48rem] mx-auto flex max-w-(--thread-content-max-width) flex-1 text-base gap-4 md:gap-5 lg:gap-6 group/turn-messages focus-visible:outline-hidden tabindex=-1> <div class=group/conversation-turn relative flex w-full min-w-0 flex-col agent-turn> <div class=relative flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3> <div class=flex max-w-full flex-col grow> <div data-message-author-role=assistant data-message-id=268e6eda-4bbd-4c83-86f9-0b1a98855d75 dir=auto class=min-h-8 text-message relative flex w-full flex-col items-end gap-2 text-start break-words whitespace-normal [.text-message+&]:mt-5 data-message-model-slug=gpt-4o> <div class=flex w-full flex-col gap-1 empty:hidden first:pt-[3px]> <div class=markdown prose dark:prose-invert w-full break-words dark> <p data-start=0 data-end=358 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong data-start=4 data-end=27>2025 Honda Civic LX</strong></span> This is a reliable, fuel-efficient compact sedan powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 150 hp and a CVT transmission. It offers a smooth ride, excellent fuel economy, and essential features like Honda Sensing®, Apple CarPlay®, heated seats, remote start, and a rearview camera—all in a sleek, modern design. </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </article> HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2025 Honda Civic

16,995 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Watch This Vehicle
12775835

2025 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 12775835
  2. 12775835
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
16,995KM
VIN 2HGFE2F21SH100981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 16,995 KM

Vehicle Description











2025 Honda Civic LX

This is a reliable, fuel-efficient compact sedan powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 150 hp and a CVT transmission. It offers a smooth ride, excellent fuel economy, and essential features like Honda Sensing®, Apple CarPlay®, heated seats, remote start, and a rearview camera—all in a sleek, modern design.












HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.

Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2013 Ducati 848evo Corse Special Edition for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Ducati 848evo Corse Special Edition 1,550 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali 119,400 KM $72,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra PREFERRED TECH for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra PREFERRED TECH 196,712 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2025 Honda Civic