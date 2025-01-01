$33,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 Honda Civic
Si No Accident BOSE Adaptive Cruise Sunroof Park Aid
2025 Honda Civic
Si No Accident BOSE Adaptive Cruise Sunroof Park Aid
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,276KM
VIN 2HGFE1E50SH080082
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red/black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17921
- Mileage 19,276 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $35,995 Finance Price: $33,995 BOSE Audio, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Blind Spot, Front Assist, Park Aid!
Tabangi Motors is family-owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $695 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
With a fun-to-drive nature and focus on practicality, this 2025 Honda Civic shines in its segment. This 2025 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
This 2025 Honda Civic is an elegant, sporty and sophisticated vehicle worthy of your attention, with an upscale appearance, new features, and a refined cabin design. Updated tech features, premium interior build materials, unrivaled cargo space and practicality help this amazing vehicle shine in this competitive segment. No matter the task at hand, this Honda Civic is up for anything.This sedan has 19,276 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 200HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with a 2-year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 to book an appointment today!
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average, you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
The price online reflects a $2000 Finance Credit applied. Cash Price will differ. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P235/40R18 91W All-Season
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Wireless Phone Charging
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment and passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Comfort
air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Radio: BOSE Premium Sound System -inc: 12 speakers w/subwoofer, 9" touchscreen display audio, Google Automotive Services (GAS) - Google built-in, Amazon Alexa built-in, Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC), wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android ...
Safety
BACK UP CAMERA
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation Braking (CMBS) with Cross Traffic Monitor
Collision Mitigation-Front
HondaLink Emergency Sos Capability
Seating
Cloth Seats
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Battery w/Run Down Protection
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
4.35 AXLE RATIO
Engine: 1.5L I-4 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC Turbocharged -inc: direct injection and idle-stop
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: rev-match control and drive modes (econ, normal, sport and individual)
Additional Features
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
LASER CRUISE
Premium audio system
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing>
2025 Honda Civic