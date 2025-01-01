$32,888+ taxes & licensing
2025 Honda Civic
Sedan Sport
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$32,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Meteoroid Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 6,048 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Modern Steel Grey over Black interior, this 2025 Honda Civic Sport combines cutting-edge design, efficiency, and technology in a sporty compact package. With only 6,048 km, this Civic feels factory-fresh and delivers the reliability and refinement Honda is known for.
Key Features & Options
2.0L i-VTEC 4-Cylinder Engine
CVT Automatic Transmission
Front-Wheel Drive
Sport Appearance Package with Black 18" Alloy Wheels
LED Headlights and Fog Lights
Power Sunroof
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Heated Front Seats
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shifter
7" Touchscreen Display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines
Remote Engine Start & Proximity Key Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Keeping Assist & Road Departure Mitigation
Forward Collision Warning & Emergency Braking System
Folding Rear Seats for Extra Cargo Space
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Special financing price:$ *
Cash Price:$*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
