<h2 data-start=409 data-end=475><strong data-start=412 data-end=475>2025 Honda Civic Sport – </strong></h2> <p data-start=477 data-end=768>Finished in <strong data-start=489 data-end=530>Modern Steel Grey over Black interior</strong>, this <strong data-start=537 data-end=563>2025 Honda Civic Sport</strong> combines cutting-edge design, efficiency, and technology in a sporty compact package. With only <strong data-start=660 data-end=672>6,048 km</strong>, this Civic feels factory-fresh and delivers the reliability and refinement Honda is known for. <h3 data-start=770 data-end=800><strong data-start=774 data-end=800>Key Features & Options</strong></h3> <ul data-start=801 data-end=1439> <li data-start=801 data-end=834> <p data-start=803 data-end=834>2.0L i-VTEC 4-Cylinder Engine </li> <li data-start=835 data-end=865> <p data-start=837 data-end=865>CVT Automatic Transmission </li> <li data-start=866 data-end=887> <p data-start=868 data-end=887>Front-Wheel Drive </li> <li data-start=888 data-end=944> <p data-start=890 data-end=944>Sport Appearance Package with Black 18 Alloy Wheels </li> <li data-start=945 data-end=978> <p data-start=947 data-end=978>LED Headlights and Fog Lights </li> <li data-start=979 data-end=996> <p data-start=981 data-end=996>Power Sunroof </li> <li data-start=997 data-end=1036> <p data-start=999 data-end=1036>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control </li> <li data-start=1037 data-end=1059> <p data-start=1039 data-end=1059>Heated Front Seats </li> <li data-start=1060 data-end=1106> <p data-start=1062 data-end=1106>Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shifter </li> <li data-start=1107 data-end=1167> <p data-start=1109 data-end=1167>7 Touchscreen Display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto </li> <li data-start=1168 data-end=1211> <p data-start=1170 data-end=1211>Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines </li> <li data-start=1212 data-end=1257> <p data-start=1214 data-end=1257>Remote Engine Start & Proximity Key Entry </li> <li data-start=1258 data-end=1285> <p data-start=1260 data-end=1285>Adaptive Cruise Control </li> <li data-start=1286 data-end=1337> <p data-start=1288 data-end=1337>Lane Keeping Assist & Road Departure Mitigation </li> <li data-start=1338 data-end=1394> <p data-start=1340 data-end=1394>Forward Collision Warning & Emergency Braking System </li> <li data-start=1395 data-end=1439> <p data-start=1397 data-end=1439>Folding Rear Seats for Extra Cargo Space </li> </ul> BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Special financing price:$ * Cash Price:$* HST and Licensing will be extra. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

VIN 2HGFE2F57SH105337

  • Exterior Colour Meteoroid Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 6,048 KM

Finished in Modern Steel Grey over Black interior, this 2025 Honda Civic Sport combines cutting-edge design, efficiency, and technology in a sporty compact package. With only 6,048 km, this Civic feels factory-fresh and delivers the reliability and refinement Honda is known for.

  • 2.0L i-VTEC 4-Cylinder Engine



  • CVT Automatic Transmission



  • Front-Wheel Drive



  • Sport Appearance Package with Black 18" Alloy Wheels



  • LED Headlights and Fog Lights



  • Power Sunroof



  • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control



  • Heated Front Seats



  • Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shifter



  • 7" Touchscreen Display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto



  • Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines



  • Remote Engine Start & Proximity Key Entry



  • Adaptive Cruise Control



  • Lane Keeping Assist & Road Departure Mitigation



  • Forward Collision Warning & Emergency Braking System



  • Folding Rear Seats for Extra Cargo Space





BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.




Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.




$999 financing fee conditions may apply*




Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.




We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.




Special financing price:$ *

Cash Price:$*




HST and Licensing will be extra.




Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .




We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best

possible way.

Driver Air Bag
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Keyless Start

AM/FM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Climate Control
A/C

Cloth Seats

FULLY EQUIPPED

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
