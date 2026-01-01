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<strong>Honda Civic Sport delivers sporty styling, responsive handling, and modern technology in one of the most refined compact sedans on the market.</strong><span> With its aggressive exterior design, driver-focused interior, and excellent fuel efficiency, the Civic Sport offers the perfect balance of practicality and excitement.</span> <span>Powered by a </span><strong>2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission</strong><span><strong>, </strong>the Civic Sport delivers smooth acceleration, confident handling, and dependable everyday performance.</span> <span>Factory options included:</span> <ul> <li><span>Sport Trim</span></li> <li><span>Sport Exterior Styling Package</span></li> <li><span>Sport Mode with Paddle Shifters</span></li> <li><span>Black Exterior Accents</span></li> <li><span>Heated Front Seats</span></li> <li><span>Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel</span></li> <li><span>Remote Start</span></li> <li><span>Smart Key with Push-Button Start</span></li> <li><span>Touchscreen Infotainment System</span></li> <li><span>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</span></li> <li><span>Honda Sensing Safety Suite</span></li> <li><span>Adaptive Cruise Control</span></li> <li><span>Lane Keeping Assist</span></li> <li><span>Backup Camera</span></li> <li><span>Alloy Wheels</span></li> </ul> <strong> At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2025 Honda Civic

31,593 KM

Details Description

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2025 Honda Civic

Hybrid SPORT

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14083581

2025 Honda Civic

Hybrid SPORT

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14083581
  2. 14083581
  3. 14083581
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Used
31,593KM
VIN 2HGFE4F83SH004172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,593 KM

Vehicle Description

Honda Civic Sport delivers sporty styling, responsive handling, and modern technology in one of the most refined compact sedans on the market. With its aggressive exterior design, driver-focused interior, and excellent fuel efficiency, the Civic Sport offers the perfect balance of practicality and excitement.




Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission, the Civic Sport delivers smooth acceleration, confident handling, and dependable everyday performance.




Factory options included:

  • Sport Trim
  • Sport Exterior Styling Package
  • Sport Mode with Paddle Shifters
  • Black Exterior Accents
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
  • Remote Start
  • Smart Key with Push-Button Start
  • Touchscreen Infotainment System
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Honda Sensing Safety Suite
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Backup Camera
  • Alloy Wheels



At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2025 Honda Civic