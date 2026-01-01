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2025 Honda Civic
Hybrid SPORT
2025 Honda Civic
Hybrid SPORT
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
31,593KM
VIN 2HGFE4F83SH004172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 31,593 KM
Vehicle Description
Honda Civic Sport delivers sporty styling, responsive handling, and modern technology in one of the most refined compact sedans on the market. With its aggressive exterior design, driver-focused interior, and excellent fuel efficiency, the Civic Sport offers the perfect balance of practicality and excitement.
Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission, the Civic Sport delivers smooth acceleration, confident handling, and dependable everyday performance.
Factory options included:
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission, the Civic Sport delivers smooth acceleration, confident handling, and dependable everyday performance.
Factory options included:
- Sport Trim
- Sport Exterior Styling Package
- Sport Mode with Paddle Shifters
- Black Exterior Accents
- Heated Front Seats
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Smart Key with Push-Button Start
- Touchscreen Infotainment System
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Honda Sensing Safety Suite
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Backup Camera
- Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2025 Honda Civic