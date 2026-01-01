$34,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Honda Civic
Hybrid Touring
2025 Honda Civic
Hybrid Touring
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$34,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
27,840KM
VIN 2HGFE4F80SH004792
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 27,840 KM
Vehicle Description
2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Sport Touring
Finished in Silver, this 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Sport Touring delivers an exceptional blend of efficiency, premium comfort, and sporty performance. With 27,840 KM, this top-of-the-line Civic Hybrid offers an upscale interior, advanced technology, and Honda’s latest hybrid powertrain for an engaging and fuel-efficient driving experience.
Powered by a 2.0L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid Powertrain producing a combined 200 horsepower, paired with an electronic Continuously Variable Transmission (e-CVT), the Civic Hybrid delivers smooth acceleration, outstanding fuel economy, and refined everyday driving.
Factory Options & Features:
• 2.0L Hybrid Powertrain – 200 HP
• Electronic CVT (e-CVT)
• Leather-Trimmed Seating
• Heated Front Seats
• Heated Rear Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Power Driver’s Seat with Memory
• Power Moonroof
• 9-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System
• Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Wireless Phone Charging
• Bose Premium Audio System
• Honda Sensing® Safety Suite
• Adaptive Cruise Control
• Blind Spot Information System
• Lane Keeping Assist System
• Multi-Angle Rear View Camera
• LED Headlights & LED Taillights
• Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
• 18-Inch Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Finished in Silver, this 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Sport Touring delivers an exceptional blend of efficiency, premium comfort, and sporty performance. With 27,840 KM, this top-of-the-line Civic Hybrid offers an upscale interior, advanced technology, and Honda’s latest hybrid powertrain for an engaging and fuel-efficient driving experience.
Powered by a 2.0L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid Powertrain producing a combined 200 horsepower, paired with an electronic Continuously Variable Transmission (e-CVT), the Civic Hybrid delivers smooth acceleration, outstanding fuel economy, and refined everyday driving.
Factory Options & Features:
• 2.0L Hybrid Powertrain – 200 HP
• Electronic CVT (e-CVT)
• Leather-Trimmed Seating
• Heated Front Seats
• Heated Rear Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Power Driver’s Seat with Memory
• Power Moonroof
• 9-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System
• Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Wireless Phone Charging
• Bose Premium Audio System
• Honda Sensing® Safety Suite
• Adaptive Cruise Control
• Blind Spot Information System
• Lane Keeping Assist System
• Multi-Angle Rear View Camera
• LED Headlights & LED Taillights
• Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
• 18-Inch Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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$34,888
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2025 Honda Civic