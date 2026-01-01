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<span>The </span><span>2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid Sport Touring AWD</span><span> blends premium comfort, exceptional fuel efficiency, and advanced technology into one versatile SUV. With </span><span>40,000 KM</span><span>, this top-of-the-line hybrid delivers a refined driving experience, spacious interior, and the confidence of Honda’s Real Time AWD system.</span> <span> Powered by a </span><span>2.0L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid Powertrain</span><span>, producing a combined </span><span>204 horsepower</span><span>, paired with an </span><span>electronic Continuously Variable Transmission (e-CVT)</span><span> and </span><span>Real Time AWD</span><span>, the CR-V Hybrid offers smooth acceleration, impressive efficiency, and confident all-weather capability.</span> <strong>Factory Options & Features:</strong> <span>• 2.0L 4-Cylinder Hybrid Powertrain – 204 HP • Electronic CVT (e-CVT) • Real Time All-Wheel Drive (AWD) • Leather-Trimmed Seating • Heated & Ventilated Front Seats • Heated Rear Seats • Heated Steering Wheel • Power Tailgate with Hands-Free Access • Power Moonroof • 9-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System • Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto • Wireless Phone Charging • Bose Premium Audio System • Honda Sensing® Safety Suite • Adaptive Cruise Control • Blind Spot Information System • Lane Keeping Assist System • Multi-Angle Rear View Camera • LED Headlights & LED Fog Lights • 19-Inch Alloy Wheels</span> <strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid

40,000 KM

Details Description

$43,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid

Sport Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14526960

2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid

Sport Touring

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14526960
  2. 14526960
Contact Seller

$43,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
40,000KM
VIN 2HKRS6H98SH205840

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid Sport Touring AWD blends premium comfort, exceptional fuel efficiency, and advanced technology into one versatile SUV. With 40,000 KM, this top-of-the-line hybrid delivers a refined driving experience, spacious interior, and the confidence of Honda’s Real Time AWD system.



Powered by a 2.0L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid Powertrain, producing a combined 204 horsepower, paired with an electronic Continuously Variable Transmission (e-CVT) and Real Time AWD, the CR-V Hybrid offers smooth acceleration, impressive efficiency, and confident all-weather capability.




Factory Options & Features:

• 2.0L 4-Cylinder Hybrid Powertrain – 204 HP

• Electronic CVT (e-CVT)

• Real Time All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

• Leather-Trimmed Seating

• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

• Heated Rear Seats

• Heated Steering Wheel

• Power Tailgate with Hands-Free Access

• Power Moonroof

• 9-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

• Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

• Wireless Phone Charging

• Bose Premium Audio System

• Honda Sensing® Safety Suite

• Adaptive Cruise Control

• Blind Spot Information System

• Lane Keeping Assist System

• Multi-Angle Rear View Camera

• LED Headlights & LED Fog Lights

• 19-Inch Alloy Wheels









At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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$43,888

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid