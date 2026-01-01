$43,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid
Sport Touring
2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid
Sport Touring
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$43,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
40,000KM
VIN 2HKRS6H98SH205840
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 40,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid Sport Touring AWD blends premium comfort, exceptional fuel efficiency, and advanced technology into one versatile SUV. With 40,000 KM, this top-of-the-line hybrid delivers a refined driving experience, spacious interior, and the confidence of Honda’s Real Time AWD system.
Powered by a 2.0L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid Powertrain, producing a combined 204 horsepower, paired with an electronic Continuously Variable Transmission (e-CVT) and Real Time AWD, the CR-V Hybrid offers smooth acceleration, impressive efficiency, and confident all-weather capability.
Factory Options & Features:
• 2.0L 4-Cylinder Hybrid Powertrain – 204 HP
• Electronic CVT (e-CVT)
• Real Time All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
• Leather-Trimmed Seating
• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
• Heated Rear Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Power Tailgate with Hands-Free Access
• Power Moonroof
• 9-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System
• Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Wireless Phone Charging
• Bose Premium Audio System
• Honda Sensing® Safety Suite
• Adaptive Cruise Control
• Blind Spot Information System
• Lane Keeping Assist System
• Multi-Angle Rear View Camera
• LED Headlights & LED Fog Lights
• 19-Inch Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Powered by a 2.0L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid Powertrain, producing a combined 204 horsepower, paired with an electronic Continuously Variable Transmission (e-CVT) and Real Time AWD, the CR-V Hybrid offers smooth acceleration, impressive efficiency, and confident all-weather capability.
Factory Options & Features:
• 2.0L 4-Cylinder Hybrid Powertrain – 204 HP
• Electronic CVT (e-CVT)
• Real Time All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
• Leather-Trimmed Seating
• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
• Heated Rear Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Power Tailgate with Hands-Free Access
• Power Moonroof
• 9-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System
• Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Wireless Phone Charging
• Bose Premium Audio System
• Honda Sensing® Safety Suite
• Adaptive Cruise Control
• Blind Spot Information System
• Lane Keeping Assist System
• Multi-Angle Rear View Camera
• LED Headlights & LED Fog Lights
• 19-Inch Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Touring 27,840 KM $34,888 + tax & lic
2024 Lexus TX 350 LUXURY AWD 37,538 KM $60,888 + tax & lic
2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo 86,785 KM $79,000 + tax & lic
Email B Town Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
$43,888
+ taxes & licensing>
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid