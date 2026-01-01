$26,000+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 15,466 KM
Vehicle Description
Price: $25,999 + tax & licence
Kilometres: 15,466 km
Engine: 2.0L I4
Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Transmission: Automatic
Financing & Extended Warranty Available!
Drive with confidence in this 2025 Honda HR-V LX AWD, a stylish and fuel-efficient compact SUV with low kilometres and Honda’s legendary reliability. Perfect for daily commuting, family use, or year-round driving with the added confidence of AWD.🔑 Key Features:
✅ 2.0L I4 Engine – Reliable & fuel efficient
✅ AWD System – Excellent traction in all conditions
✅ Honda Sensing Safety Suite
✅ Backup Camera & Lane Assist
✅ Touchscreen Display with Bluetooth & USB
✅ Spacious Interior & Flexible Cargo Area
✅ Only 15,466 km – Excellent Condition
✔️ Priced at $25,999
✔️ Financing Options Available
✔️ Extended Warranty Available
✔️ Well-Maintained, Accident-Free Style Vehicle
This 2025 Honda HR-V LX AWD won’t last long at this price—book your test drive today!📍 Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Drive, Unit 11 & 12
Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
📞 Call or Text: 905-808-1198
🌐 Website: www.mississaugaautogroup.com
📧 Email: mississaugaautogroup@gmail.com
