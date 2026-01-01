Menu
Account
Sign In
<h3 data-start=104 data-end=168>🚗 2025 Honda HR-V LX AWD | Low KM | Like New | Only $25,999</h3><p data-start=170 data-end=371><strong data-start=170 data-end=180>Price:</strong> $25,999 + tax & licence<br data-start=204 data-end=207><strong data-start=207 data-end=222>Kilometres:</strong> 15,466 km<br data-start=232 data-end=235><strong data-start=235 data-end=246>Engine:</strong> 2.0L I4<br data-start=254 data-end=257><strong data-start=257 data-end=272>Drivetrain:</strong> All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br data-start=294 data-end=297><strong data-start=297 data-end=314>Transmission:</strong> Automatic<br data-start=324 data-end=327><strong data-start=327 data-end=371>Financing & Extended Warranty Available!</strong></p><p data-start=373 data-end=627>Drive with confidence in this <strong data-start=403 data-end=429>2025 Honda HR-V LX AWD</strong>, a stylish and fuel-efficient compact SUV with <strong data-start=477 data-end=495>low kilometres</strong> and Honda’s legendary reliability. Perfect for daily commuting, family use, or year-round driving with the added confidence of AWD.</p><h3 data-start=629 data-end=649>🔑 Key Features:</h3><ul data-start=650 data-end=983><li data-start=650 data-end=702><p data-start=652 data-end=702>✅ <strong data-start=654 data-end=672>2.0L I4 Engine</strong> – Reliable & fuel efficient</p></li><li data-start=703 data-end=762><p data-start=705 data-end=762>✅ <strong data-start=707 data-end=721>AWD System</strong> – Excellent traction in all conditions</p></li><li data-start=763 data-end=799><p data-start=765 data-end=799>✅ <strong data-start=767 data-end=797>Honda Sensing Safety Suite</strong></p></li><li data-start=800 data-end=837><p data-start=802 data-end=837>✅ <strong data-start=804 data-end=835>Backup Camera & Lane Assist</strong></p></li><li data-start=838 data-end=888><p data-start=840 data-end=888>✅ <strong data-start=842 data-end=886>Touchscreen Display with Bluetooth & USB</strong></p></li><li data-start=889 data-end=938><p data-start=891 data-end=938>✅ <strong data-start=893 data-end=936>Spacious Interior & Flexible Cargo Area</strong></p></li><li data-start=939 data-end=983><p data-start=941 data-end=983>✅ <strong data-start=943 data-end=983>Only 15,466 km – Excellent Condition</strong></p></li></ul><h3 data-start=985 data-end=1010>💰 Why Buy This HR-V?</h3><ul data-start=1011 data-end=1171><li data-start=1011 data-end=1039><p data-start=1013 data-end=1039>✔️ <strong data-start=1016 data-end=1037>Priced at $25,999</strong></p></li><li data-start=1040 data-end=1078><p data-start=1042 data-end=1078>✔️ <strong data-start=1045 data-end=1076>Financing Options Available</strong></p></li><li data-start=1079 data-end=1117><p data-start=1081 data-end=1117>✔️ <strong data-start=1084 data-end=1115>Extended Warranty Available</strong></p></li><li data-start=1118 data-end=1171><p data-start=1120 data-end=1171>✔️ <strong data-start=1123 data-end=1171>Well-Maintained, Accident-Free Style Vehicle</strong></p></li></ul><p data-start=1173 data-end=1262>This <strong data-start=1178 data-end=1204>2025 Honda HR-V LX AWD</strong> won’t last long at this price—book your test drive today!</p><hr data-start=1264 data-end=1267><h3 data-start=1269 data-end=1300>📍 Mississauga Auto Group</h3><p data-start=1301 data-end=1373><strong data-start=1301 data-end=1343>2666 Royal Windsor Drive, Unit 11 & 12</strong><br data-start=1343 data-end=1346><strong data-start=1346 data-end=1373>Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1</strong></p><p data-start=1375 data-end=1504>📞 <strong data-start=1378 data-end=1395>Call or Text:</strong> 905-808-1198<br data-start=1408 data-end=1411>🌐 <strong data-start=1414 data-end=1426>Website:</strong> <a class=decorated-link cursor-pointer target=_new rel=noopener data-start=1427 data-end=1455>www.mississaugaautogroup.com</a><br data-start=1455 data-end=1458>📧 <strong data-start=1461 data-end=1471>Email:</strong> <a class=decorated-link cursor-pointer rel=noopener data-start=1472 data-end=1502>mississaugaautogroup@gmail.com</a></p>

2025 Honda HR-V

15,466 KM

Details Description Features

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Honda HR-V

Lx Awd Cvt

Watch This Vehicle
13519676

2025 Honda HR-V

Lx Awd Cvt

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

  1. 1769531923
  2. 1769531925
  3. 1769531926
  4. 1769531921
  5. 1769531879
  6. 1769531914
  7. 1769531929
  8. 1769531926
  9. 1769531925
  10. 1769531928
  11. 1769531908
  12. 1769531928
  13. 1769531918
  14. 1769531930
  15. 1769531924
  16. 1769531920
  17. 1769531924
  18. 1769531891
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15,466KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3CZRZ2H30SM102853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 15,466 KM

Vehicle Description

🚗 2025 Honda HR-V LX AWD | Low KM | Like New | Only $25,999

Price: $25,999 + tax & licence
Kilometres: 15,466 km
Engine: 2.0L I4
Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Transmission: Automatic
Financing & Extended Warranty Available!

Drive with confidence in this 2025 Honda HR-V LX AWD, a stylish and fuel-efficient compact SUV with low kilometres and Honda’s legendary reliability. Perfect for daily commuting, family use, or year-round driving with the added confidence of AWD.

🔑 Key Features:

  • ✅ 2.0L I4 Engine – Reliable & fuel efficient

  • ✅ AWD System – Excellent traction in all conditions

  • ✅ Honda Sensing Safety Suite

  • ✅ Backup Camera & Lane Assist

  • ✅ Touchscreen Display with Bluetooth & USB

  • ✅ Spacious Interior & Flexible Cargo Area

  • ✅ Only 15,466 km – Excellent Condition

💰 Why Buy This HR-V?

  • ✔️ Priced at $25,999

  • ✔️ Financing Options Available

  • ✔️ Extended Warranty Available

  • ✔️ Well-Maintained, Accident-Free Style Vehicle

This 2025 Honda HR-V LX AWD won’t last long at this price—book your test drive today!

📍 Mississauga Auto Group

2666 Royal Windsor Drive, Unit 11 & 12
Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

📞 Call or Text: 905-808-1198
🌐 Website: www.mississaugaautogroup.com
📧 Email: mississaugaautogroup@gmail.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Used 2023 Toyota Corolla CVT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Toyota Corolla CVT 73,000 KM $24,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla SE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla SE 175,000 KM $16,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jaguar F-PACE 25t AWD Prestige for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Jaguar F-PACE 25t AWD Prestige 82,000 KM $23,000 + tax & lic

Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

(905) 808 1198

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2025 Honda HR-V