Make it Yours
2025 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8
416-606-7758
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,880
+ taxes & licensing
Used
3,023KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHLM4DG7SU899477
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,023 KM
Vehicle Description
*ONLY 3,023kms** *GAS SAVER* CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC* *BLIND SPOT ALERT* Safety Certified included in Price | Year :2025Price: $19,880Make: Hyundai Elantra Model: preferred Kms: 3,023 Sport empire carsOffering a beautiful 2025 Hyundai Elantra with only 3,023kms!! For the affordable price of only $19,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful gray exterior with a black interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED!! Vehicle comes professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like, heated seats and much much more. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. KMHLM4DG7SU899477
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Email Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
