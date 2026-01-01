$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred Tech Package
2025 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred Tech Package
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 51,237 KM
Vehicle Description
Powered by a responsive and fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-Cylinder engine paired with an Automatic Transmission, the Elantra Preferred delivers smooth performance while maintaining excellent everyday practicality.
Key Features & Options:
• 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine
• Automatic Transmission
• Heated Front Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Blind Spot Monitoring
• Lane Keep Assist
• Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
• Rearview Camera
• Smart Key with Push Button Start
• Bluetooth Connectivity
• Premium Cloth Interior
• Alloy Wheels
• LED Daytime Running Lights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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844-902-5177