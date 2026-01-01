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<span>Efficient, stylish, and packed with modern technology, this </span><strong>2025 Hyundai Elantra Preferred</strong><span><strong> is the perfect blend of practicality and comfort.</strong> Finished in a sleek </span><span>Grey exterior over Black interior</span><span>, this sedan offers impressive fuel efficiency, a refined driving experience, and advanced safety features for everyday confidence.</span> <span> Powered by a responsive and fuel-efficient </span><strong>2.0L 4-Cylinder engine paired with an Automatic Transmission</strong><span>, the Elantra Preferred delivers smooth performance while maintaining excellent everyday practicality.</span> <p style=text-align: left;> <strong>Key Features & Options:</strong> <span>• 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine • Automatic Transmission • Heated Front Seats • Heated Steering Wheel • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto • Blind Spot Monitoring • Lane Keep Assist • Forward Collision Avoidance Assist • Rearview Camera • Smart Key with Push Button Start • Bluetooth Connectivity • Premium Cloth Interior • Alloy Wheels • LED Daytime Running Lights</span>

2025 Hyundai Elantra

51,237 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Tech Package

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14187884

2025 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Tech Package

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14187884
  2. 14187884
  3. 14187884
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$CALL

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Used
51,237KM
VIN KMHLM4DG8SU922538

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,237 KM

Vehicle Description

Efficient, stylish, and packed with modern technology, this 2025 Hyundai Elantra Preferred is the perfect blend of practicality and comfort. Finished in a sleek Grey exterior over Black interior, this sedan offers impressive fuel efficiency, a refined driving experience, and advanced safety features for everyday confidence.



Powered by a responsive and fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-Cylinder engine paired with an Automatic Transmission, the Elantra Preferred delivers smooth performance while maintaining excellent everyday practicality.



Key Features & Options:

• 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine

• Automatic Transmission

• Heated Front Seats

• Heated Steering Wheel

• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

• Blind Spot Monitoring

• Lane Keep Assist

• Forward Collision Avoidance Assist

• Rearview Camera

• Smart Key with Push Button Start

• Bluetooth Connectivity

• Premium Cloth Interior

• Alloy Wheels

• LED Daytime Running Lights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2025 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Tech Package for sale in Mississauga, ON
2025 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Tech Package 51,237 KM $CALL + tax & lic

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2025 Hyundai Elantra