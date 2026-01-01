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2025 Lamborghini Revuelto
2025 Lamborghini Revuelto
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
590KM
VIN ZHWCC1ZM9SLA02017
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # A02017
- Mileage 590 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2025 Lamborghini Revuelto