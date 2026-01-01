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<strong>2025 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail+ finished in Grey delivers rugged off-road capability, refined luxury, and modern design in a fully redesigned premium SUV.</strong><span> Built on a new platform with bold styling and enhanced durability, the GX 550 is ready for both adventure and everyday comfort.</span> <span> At its core is a </span><strong>3.4L twin-turbocharged V6 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and full-time 4WD</strong><span><strong>,</strong> delivering strong performance, improved efficiency, and exceptional off-road capability.</span> <strong>Factory options included:</strong> <ul> <li><span>Overtrail+ Package</span></li> <li><span>Full-Time 4WD System</span></li> <li><span>Electronic Locking Rear Differential</span></li> <li><span>Crawl Control & Multi-Terrain Select</span></li> <li><span>Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS)</span></li> <li><span>Premium Leather Interior</span></li> <li><span>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats</span></li> <li><span>Heated Rear Seats</span></li> <li><span>Heated Steering Wheel</span></li> <li><span>Power Adjustable Seats with Memory</span></li> <li><span>Large Touchscreen Infotainment System</span></li> <li><span>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</span></li> <li><span>Mark Levinson Premium Sound System</span></li> <li><span>360° Camera</span></li> <li><span>Blind Spot Monitoring</span></li> <li><span>Adaptive Cruise Control</span></li> <li><span>Panoramic Roof</span></li> <li><span>Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start</span></li> <li><span>Off-Road Alloy Wheels</span></li> </ul> <strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2025 Lexus GX

20,100 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Lexus GX

GX 550 OVERTRAIL PLUS

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14024739

2025 Lexus GX

GX 550 OVERTRAIL PLUS

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14024739
  2. 14024739
  3. 14024739
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$CALL

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Used
20,100KM
VIN JTJTBCDX3S5040026

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 040026
  • Mileage 20,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2025 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail+ finished in Grey delivers rugged off-road capability, refined luxury, and modern design in a fully redesigned premium SUV. Built on a new platform with bold styling and enhanced durability, the GX 550 is ready for both adventure and everyday comfort.



At its core is a 3.4L twin-turbocharged V6 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and full-time 4WD, delivering strong performance, improved efficiency, and exceptional off-road capability.




Factory options included:

  • Overtrail+ Package
  • Full-Time 4WD System
  • Electronic Locking Rear Differential
  • Crawl Control & Multi-Terrain Select
  • Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS)
  • Premium Leather Interior
  • Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
  • Heated Rear Seats
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Power Adjustable Seats with Memory
  • Large Touchscreen Infotainment System
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Mark Levinson Premium Sound System
  • 360° Camera
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
  • Off-Road Alloy Wheels




At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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844-902-5177

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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2025 Lexus GX