$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Lexus GX
GX 550 OVERTRAIL PLUS
2025 Lexus GX
GX 550 OVERTRAIL PLUS
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
20,100KM
VIN JTJTBCDX3S5040026
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 040026
- Mileage 20,100 KM
Vehicle Description
2025 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail+ finished in Grey delivers rugged off-road capability, refined luxury, and modern design in a fully redesigned premium SUV. Built on a new platform with bold styling and enhanced durability, the GX 550 is ready for both adventure and everyday comfort.
At its core is a 3.4L twin-turbocharged V6 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and full-time 4WD, delivering strong performance, improved efficiency, and exceptional off-road capability.
Factory options included:
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
At its core is a 3.4L twin-turbocharged V6 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and full-time 4WD, delivering strong performance, improved efficiency, and exceptional off-road capability.
Factory options included:
- Overtrail+ Package
- Full-Time 4WD System
- Electronic Locking Rear Differential
- Crawl Control & Multi-Terrain Select
- Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS)
- Premium Leather Interior
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Power Adjustable Seats with Memory
- Large Touchscreen Infotainment System
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Mark Levinson Premium Sound System
- 360° Camera
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Panoramic Roof
- Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
- Off-Road Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
2025 Lexus GX GX 550 OVERTRAIL PLUS 20,100 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 16,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan 4 Passenger Full Ppf 47,700 KM $358,888 + tax & lic
Email B Town Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2025 Lexus GX