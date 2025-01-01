$41,084.50+ taxes & licensing
2025 Mazda CX-30
GT Paddle Shifters|HTD Steering|360 Cam
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$41,084.50
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 33918
- Mileage 89 KM
Versatile and ready for adventure. The CX-30 is designed for a joyous, effortless drive and the luxurious human-centric interior places the world within your reach. Tackle the road with standard feaures such as an eager Skyactiv-G 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, available i-Activ AWD (All-Wheel Drive), Skyactiv-Drive 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Manual-Shift Mode and Drive Selection Switch, G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus), 16 Alloy Wheels, LED headlights and Daytime Running Lights, LED Rear Combination Tail Lights, Steering-Wheel Mounted Audio and Cruise Controls, Steering Wheel Mounted Bluetooth® Controls, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Rearview Camera (Wide Angle), Adjustable Heated Front Seats, Air-Conditioning with Manual Climate Controls, Rear Heater Ducts, Rear Seat Centre Armrest with Cup Holders, 60/40-Split Folding Rear Seat, Navigation-ready (requires navigation SD card accessory), HMI Commander Switch, 8.8 Colour Touchscreen Display with Mazda Connect, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ smartphone compatibility.
Additional features such as an upgraded Skyactiv-G 2.5 with Cylinder Deactivation 4-cylinder engine, Paddle Shifters, 18 Alloy Wheels, Leather-trimmed Upholstery, i-ACTIVSENSE Safety Features, Power Glass Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Advanced Keyless Entry (Proximity and Ignition), Bose® Premium Audio Sound System with 12-Speakers, Navigation System, Driver's Seat Memory Position, SiriusXM® Satellite Radio, HomeLink® Wireless Control System available on select trim upgrades – just to name a few, contact us for a video walkaround on demand.
Contact us for availability of this specific vehicle unit prior to your visit!
401 Dixie Mazda
905-238-9888
