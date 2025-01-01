2025 Mazda CX-30

Menu
Account
Sign In
Versatile and ready for adventure. The CX-30 is designed for a joyous, effortless drive and the luxurious human-centric interior places the world within your reach. Tackle the road with standard feaures such as an eager Skyactiv-G 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, available i-Activ AWD (All-Wheel Drive), Skyactiv-Drive 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Manual-Shift Mode and Drive Selection Switch, G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus), 16 Alloy Wheels, LED headlights and Daytime Running Lights, LED Rear Combination Tail Lights, Steering-Wheel Mounted Audio and Cruise Controls, Steering Wheel Mounted Bluetooth® Controls, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Rearview Camera (Wide Angle), Adjustable Heated Front Seats, Air-Conditioning with Manual Climate Controls, Rear Heater Ducts, Rear Seat Centre Armrest with Cup Holders, 60/40-Split Folding Rear Seat, Navigation-ready (requires navigation SD card accessory), HMI Commander Switch, 8.8 Colour Touchscreen Display with Mazda Connect, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ smartphone compatibility. Additional features such as an upgraded Skyactiv-G 2.5 with Cylinder Deactivation 4-cylinder engine, Paddle Shifters, 18 Alloy Wheels, Leather-trimmed Upholstery, i-ACTIVSENSE Safety Features, Power Glass Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Advanced Keyless Entry (Proximity and Ignition), Bose® Premium Audio Sound System with 12-Speakers, Navigation System, Drivers Seat Memory Position, SiriusXM® Satellite Radio, HomeLink® Wireless Control System available on select trim upgrades – just to name a few, contact us for a video walkaround on demand. Contact us for availability of this specific vehicle unit prior to your visit! We can be reached by email, text, or even shop online at your convenience via Dilawri Anywhere! Dilawri Group of Companies is Canadas largest automotive group with 76 franchised dealerships representing 35 automotive brands throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, the company continues to expand its footprint in Canada, building on its history of excellence in the automotive industry. With more than 4,000 employees, Dilawri Group of Companies is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service in every dealership. Dilawri Group of Companies is not only a leader in the automotive industry but also a leader in the communities it serves. The Dilawri Foundation, established in 2002, has contributed millions of dollars throughout Canada supporting a variety of charitable causes.

2025 Mazda CX-30

89 KM

Details Description Features

$41,084.50

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Mazda CX-30

GT Paddle Shifters|HTD Steering|360 Cam

Watch This Vehicle
13079620

2025 Mazda CX-30

GT Paddle Shifters|HTD Steering|360 Cam

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

  1. 13079620
  2. 13079620
  3. 13079620
  4. 13079620
  5. 13079620
  6. 13079620
  7. 13079620
  8. 13079620
  9. 13079620
  10. 13079620
  11. 13079620
  12. 13079620
  13. 13079620
  14. 13079620
  15. 13079620
  16. 13079620
  17. 13079620
  18. 13079620
  19. 13079620
  20. 13079620
  21. 13079620
  22. 13079620
  23. 13079620
  24. 13079620
  25. 13079620
  26. 13079620
  27. 13079620
  28. 13079620
  29. 13079620
  30. 13079620
  31. 13079620
  32. 13079620
Contact Seller

$41,084.50

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89KM
VIN 3MVDMBDM7SM868915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 33918
  • Mileage 89 KM

Vehicle Description

Versatile and ready for adventure. The CX-30 is designed for a joyous, effortless drive and the luxurious human-centric interior places the world within your reach. Tackle the road with standard feaures such as an eager Skyactiv-G 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, available i-Activ AWD (All-Wheel Drive), Skyactiv-Drive 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Manual-Shift Mode and Drive Selection Switch, G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus), 16 Alloy Wheels, LED headlights and Daytime Running Lights, LED Rear Combination Tail Lights, Steering-Wheel Mounted Audio and Cruise Controls, Steering Wheel Mounted Bluetooth® Controls, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Rearview Camera (Wide Angle), Adjustable Heated Front Seats, Air-Conditioning with Manual Climate Controls, Rear Heater Ducts, Rear Seat Centre Armrest with Cup Holders, 60/40-Split Folding Rear Seat, Navigation-ready (requires navigation SD card accessory), HMI Commander Switch, 8.8 Colour Touchscreen Display with Mazda Connect, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ smartphone compatibility.

Additional features such as an upgraded Skyactiv-G 2.5 with Cylinder Deactivation 4-cylinder engine, Paddle Shifters, 18 Alloy Wheels, Leather-trimmed Upholstery, i-ACTIVSENSE Safety Features, Power Glass Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Advanced Keyless Entry (Proximity and Ignition), Bose® Premium Audio Sound System with 12-Speakers, Navigation System, Driver's Seat Memory Position, SiriusXM® Satellite Radio, HomeLink® Wireless Control System available on select trim upgrades – just to name a few, contact us for a video walkaround on demand.

Contact us for availability of this specific vehicle unit prior to your visit! We can be reached by email, text, or even shop online at your convenience via Dilawri Anywhere!

Dilawri Group of Companies is Canada's largest automotive group with 76 franchised dealerships representing 35 automotive brands throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, the company continues to expand its footprint in Canada, building on its history of excellence in the automotive industry. With more than 4,000 employees, Dilawri Group of Companies is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service in every dealership. Dilawri Group of Companies is not only a leader in the automotive industry but also a leader in the communities it serves. The Dilawri Foundation, established in 2002, has contributed millions of dollars throughout Canada supporting a variety of charitable causes.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Tonneau Cover
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda

Used 2012 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT 199,785 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-3 GS FWD at for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Mazda CX-3 GS FWD at 104,849 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-9 GT AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Mazda CX-9 GT AWD 78,230 KM $34,999 + tax & lic

Email 401 Dixie Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-238-XXXX

(click to show)

905-238-9888

Alternate Numbers
1-888-351-8494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,084.50

+ taxes & licensing>

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2025 Mazda CX-30