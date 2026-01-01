Menu
2025 Mazda CX-30

13,319 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

GT AWD MAZDA CANADA DEMO

13499094

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

Used
13,319KM
VIN 3MVDMBDMXSM755332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6523
  • Mileage 13,319 KM

Vehicle Description

Comes with Paddle Shifters, Smart Brake Support, Traffic Sign Recognition, 360 View Camera, Bose Audio, 12 Speakers, Wireless CarPlay, Wireless Charging, Power Moonroof, Driver's Seat Memory, Heated Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Heated+Leather Wrapped Steering, Advanced BlindSpot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rearview Camera, Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, 10 inch Display Screen, CarPlay, Mazda Radar Cruise Control, Smart Brake Support, Distance and Speed Alert, Pedestrian Detection, Distance Recognition Support, Foward Obstruction Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Alert, LED Headlights, 7 inch LCD Display, 191hp, 186lb-ft of Torque, Keyless Entry, Push Start,18 Inch Alloys, Steering Wheel Mounted Cruise and Audio Controls, Climate Controls, Bluetooth, USB Inputs, Power Features and much more!
Dilawri Group of CompanyALL TRADES WELCOME! As part of the Dilawri Group of Companies, we have Canada's largest dealership networks totaling 80 dealerships across the country, ensuring you top dollar for your trade compared to other dealerships!Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The company's network represents 37 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2024 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies.Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.Let us know if you have any questionsThank you!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

