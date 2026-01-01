$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2025 Mazda CX-30
GT AWD MAZDA CANADA DEMO
2025 Mazda CX-30
GT AWD MAZDA CANADA DEMO
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6523
- Mileage 13,319 KM
Vehicle Description
Comes with Paddle Shifters, Smart Brake Support, Traffic Sign Recognition, 360 View Camera, Bose Audio, 12 Speakers, Wireless CarPlay, Wireless Charging, Power Moonroof, Driver's Seat Memory, Heated Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Heated+Leather Wrapped Steering, Advanced BlindSpot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rearview Camera, Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, 10 inch Display Screen, CarPlay, Mazda Radar Cruise Control, Smart Brake Support, Distance and Speed Alert, Pedestrian Detection, Distance Recognition Support, Foward Obstruction Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Alert, LED Headlights, 7 inch LCD Display, 191hp, 186lb-ft of Torque, Keyless Entry, Push Start,18 Inch Alloys, Steering Wheel Mounted Cruise and Audio Controls, Climate Controls, Bluetooth, USB Inputs, Power Features and much more!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Trim
Additional Features
