2025 Mazda CX-5

Discover Your Next Mazda at 401 Dixie Mazda Located just south of Hwy 401 on Dixie Road in Mississauga, 401 Dixie Mazda is proud to offer a wide selection of new Mazda vehicles. Call us today to arrange a test drive at your convenience. During your visit, we will not only showcase the vehicles advanced features but also offer to appraise your trade-in while youre on the road, giving you immediate numbers on the car youre considering. Special Financing Available! We offer lower financing rates with conditions applied. A down payment may be required. Contact us for more details! Why Mazda Discover the unparalleled product value of Mazda vehicles, where innovation meets affordability in perfect harmony. Mazdas commitment to crafting automobiles goes beyond mere transportation; its about enhancing your lifestyle. With advanced technology seamlessly integrated into every model, Mazda offers a driving experience thats both exhilarating and dependable. From fuel-efficient engines to intuitive infotainment systems, each Mazda vehicle is meticulously designed to exceed expectations. Moreover, Mazda prioritizes safety, ensuring peace of mind for you and your loved ones on every journey. Experience the epitome of automotive excellence with Mazda—a brand that redefines value through quality, performance, and style. Dilawri Group of Company ALL TRADES WELCOME! As part of the Dilawri Group of Companies, we have Canadas largest dealership networks totaling 80 dealerships across the country, ensuring you top dollar for your trade compared to other dealerships! Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canadas largest automotive group. The companys network represents 37 of the worlds most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2024 winner of the Canadas Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes. Experience Mazda—where quality, performance, and style come together. Visit 401 Dixie Mazda today!

2025 Mazda CX-5

89 KM

$39,925

+ tax & licensing
2025 Mazda CX-5

GS Rates as low as 2.90% | In Stock Now

12208677

2025 Mazda CX-5

GS Rates as low as 2.90% | In Stock Now

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$39,925

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89KM
VIN JM3KFBCL5S0610348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 33155
  • Mileage 89 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Interior

Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$39,925

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2025 Mazda CX-5