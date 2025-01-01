$39,925+ tax & licensing
2025 Mazda CX-5
GS Rates as low as 2.90% | In Stock Now
2025 Mazda CX-5
GS Rates as low as 2.90% | In Stock Now
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$39,925
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 33155
- Mileage 89 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover Your Next Mazda at 401 Dixie Mazda
Located just south of Hwy 401 on Dixie Road in Mississauga, 401 Dixie Mazda is proud to offer a wide selection of new Mazda vehicles. Call us today to arrange a test drive at your convenience. During your visit, we will not only showcase the vehicle's advanced features but also offer to appraise your trade-in while you're on the road, giving you immediate numbers on the car you're considering.
Special Financing Available!
We offer lower financing rates with conditions applied. A down payment may be required. Contact us for more details!
Why Mazda
Discover the unparalleled product value of Mazda vehicles, where innovation meets affordability in perfect harmony. Mazda's commitment to crafting automobiles goes beyond mere transportation; it's about enhancing your lifestyle. With advanced technology seamlessly integrated into every model, Mazda offers a driving experience that's both exhilarating and dependable. From fuel-efficient engines to intuitive infotainment systems, each Mazda vehicle is meticulously designed to exceed expectations. Moreover, Mazda prioritizes safety, ensuring peace of mind for you and your loved ones on every journey. Experience the epitome of automotive excellence with Mazda—a brand that redefines value through quality, performance, and style.
Dilawri Group of Company
ALL TRADES WELCOME! As part of the Dilawri Group of Companies, we have Canada's largest dealership networks totaling 80 dealerships across the country, ensuring you top dollar for your trade compared to other dealerships!
Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The company's network represents 37 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2024 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies.
Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.
Experience Mazda—where quality, performance, and style come together. Visit 401 Dixie Mazda today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda
Email 401 Dixie Mazda
401 Dixie Mazda
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-238-XXXX(click to show)
905-238-9888
Alternate Numbers1-888-351-8494
+ taxes & licensing
905-238-9888