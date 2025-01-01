Menu
Account
Sign In
Comes wtih Paddle shifters, Red Sitiching Accents, 227-256 hp, Black Exterior FInish, 19 inch Alloy Wheels, Cruise and Traffic Support, Traffic SIgn Recognition, Bose Audio, 10 Speakrs, Navigation, Heated Rear Seats, Ventilated seats, Memory Seats, Power Moonroof, Wireless Connections, Power LIftgate Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Steering, Smart Brake Suport, BlindSpot, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Mazda Radar Cruise Controls, Pedestrian Detection, Forward Obstruction Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Rearview Camera, LED Headlights, 10 Display Screen, Apple CarPlay, 19 inch Alloy Wheels, TPMS, Skyactiv - G 2.5 L, 187 hp with 186 lb-ft torque, Climate Controls, Bluetooth Connection, USB Inputs, Push Start, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Mounted Cruise and Audio Controls, Power Features, ALL TRADES WELCOME! As part of the Dilawri Group of Companies, we have Canadas largest dealership networks totaling 80 dealerships across the country, ensuring you top dollar for your trade compared to other dealerships!Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canadas largest automotive group. The companys network represents 37 of the worlds most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2024 winner of the Canadas Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies.Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.

2025 Mazda CX-5

89 KM

Details Description Features

$47,184.50

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Mazda CX-5

Sport Design Bose Audio|Htd Rear Seats|Power Moonr

Watch This Vehicle
13079617

2025 Mazda CX-5

Sport Design Bose Audio|Htd Rear Seats|Power Moonr

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

  1. 13079617
  2. 13079617
  3. 13079617
  4. 13079617
Contact Seller

$47,184.50

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89KM
VIN JM3KFBDY9S0746640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 33932
  • Mileage 89 KM

Vehicle Description

Comes wtih Paddle shifters, Red Sitiching Accents, 227-256 hp, Black Exterior FInish, 19 inch Alloy Wheels, Cruise and Traffic Support, Traffic SIgn Recognition, Bose Audio, 10 Speakrs, Navigation, Heated Rear Seats, Ventilated seats, Memory Seats, Power Moonroof, Wireless Connections, Power LIftgate Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Steering, Smart Brake Suport, BlindSpot, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Mazda Radar Cruise Controls, Pedestrian Detection, Forward Obstruction Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Rearview Camera, LED Headlights, 10'' Display Screen, Apple CarPlay, 19 inch Alloy Wheels, TPMS, Skyactiv - G 2.5 L, 187 hp with 186 lb-ft torque, Climate Controls, Bluetooth Connection, USB Inputs, Push Start, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Mounted Cruise and Audio Controls, Power Features,
ALL TRADES WELCOME! As part of the Dilawri Group of Companies, we have Canada's largest dealership networks totaling 80 dealerships across the country, ensuring you top dollar for your trade compared to other dealerships!Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The company's network represents 37 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2024 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies.Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Interior

Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda

Used 2012 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT 199,785 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-3 GS FWD at for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Mazda CX-3 GS FWD at 104,849 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-9 GT AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Mazda CX-9 GT AWD 78,230 KM $34,999 + tax & lic

Email 401 Dixie Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-238-XXXX

(click to show)

905-238-9888

Alternate Numbers
1-888-351-8494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,184.50

+ taxes & licensing>

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2025 Mazda CX-5