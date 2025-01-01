Menu
360View Monitor, Smart Brake Support, 21 Alloys, 12 Screen. Bose Audio, Navigation, PanoSunroof, Nappa Leather, Memory Seats, Ventilated Seats, Heated 2nd Row, Parking Sensors, Wireless Features, Captains Chairs, Leather Interior, Heated Steering, Paddle Shifters, Mi-Drive (Normal / Sport /Off-Road / EV Modes), BlindSpot, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Driver Attention Alert, Mazda Connect, Carplay, 3-Zone Climate Controls, Push Start, Keyless Entry, Heated Front Seats, Mazda Radar, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Rearview Camera, LED Headlights, 323hp Steering Wheel Mounted Cruise and Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Power Features, and more! Dilawri Group of CompanyALL TRADES WELCOME! As part of the Dilawri Group of Companies, we have Canadas largest dealership networks totaling 80 dealerships across the country, ensuring you top dollar for your trade compared to other dealerships!Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canadas largest automotive group. The companys network represents 37 of the worlds most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2024 winner of the Canadas Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies.Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.Let us know if you have any questionsThank you!

2025 Mazda CX-90 PHEV

89 KM

$63,884.50

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Mazda CX-90 PHEV

GT Vent. Seats| Heated 2nd Row |Captain's Chairs

2025 Mazda CX-90 PHEV

GT Vent. Seats| Heated 2nd Row |Captain's Chairs

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$63,884.50

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89KM
VIN JM3KKDHA8S1259315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 89 KM

Vehicle Description

360View Monitor, Smart Brake Support, 21'' Alloys, 12'' Screen. Bose Audio, Navigation, PanoSunroof, Nappa Leather, Memory Seats, Ventilated Seats, Heated 2nd Row, Parking Sensors, Wireless Features, Captains Chairs, Leather Interior, Heated Steering, Paddle Shifters, Mi-Drive (Normal / Sport /Off-Road / EV Modes), BlindSpot, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Driver Attention Alert, Mazda Connect, Carplay, 3-Zone Climate Controls, Push Start, Keyless Entry, Heated Front Seats, Mazda Radar, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Rearview Camera, LED Headlights, 323hp Steering Wheel Mounted Cruise and Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Power Features, and more!
Dilawri Group of CompanyALL TRADES WELCOME! As part of the Dilawri Group of Companies, we have Canada's largest dealership networks totaling 80 dealerships across the country, ensuring you top dollar for your trade compared to other dealerships!Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The company's network represents 37 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2024 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies.Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.Let us know if you have any questionsThank you!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel

401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-XXXX

905-238-9888

1-888-351-8494
Directions Website Inventory
$63,884.50

+ taxes & licensing>

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2025 Mazda CX-90 PHEV