2025 Mazda CX-90 PHEV
GT Vent. Seats| Heated 2nd Row |Captain's Chairs
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$63,884.50
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 89 KM
Vehicle Description
360View Monitor, Smart Brake Support, 21'' Alloys, 12'' Screen. Bose Audio, Navigation, PanoSunroof, Nappa Leather, Memory Seats, Ventilated Seats, Heated 2nd Row, Parking Sensors, Wireless Features, Captains Chairs, Leather Interior, Heated Steering, Paddle Shifters, Mi-Drive (Normal / Sport /Off-Road / EV Modes), BlindSpot, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Driver Attention Alert, Mazda Connect, Carplay, 3-Zone Climate Controls, Push Start, Keyless Entry, Heated Front Seats, Mazda Radar, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Rearview Camera, LED Headlights, 323hp Steering Wheel Mounted Cruise and Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Power Features, and more!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
