2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ Coupe

2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ represents the latest evolution of AMG performance engineering — blending grand touring refinement with breathtaking power. With under 1,200 km, this virtually new GT 63 delivers supercar performance in a luxury four-door coupe design.

Key Features & Options

4.0L Handcrafted AMG Bi-Turbo V8 (577 hp / 590 lb-ft)
AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed transmission
4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive system
AMG Performance Exhaust System
Active Aerodynamics Package
AMG Ride Control+ suspension with adaptive damping
Panoramic glass roof
Digital LED headlights
AMG Performance steering wheel in Nappa/Microfiber
Heated, ventilated, and massaging front seats
MBUX infotainment with dual 12.3-inch displays
Burmester 3D Surround Sound System
Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Surround View Camera & Active Parking Assist
21-inch AMG forged wheels

B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
VIN W1KRJ7JBXSF007945
Exterior Colour: MANUFAKTUR OPALITE WHITE MAGNO
Body Style: Coupe
Fuel Type: Gasoline
Drive Type: All Wheel Drive
Transmission: Automatic
Engine: 8-cylinder
Doors: 2-door
Passengers: 4
Stock #: 007945
Mileage: 1,127 KM

Vehicle Description

