2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
AMG G 63
Location
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
$305,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour MANUFAKTUR Night Black MAGNO
- Interior Colour 2-Tone Catalana Beige/Blk
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 046906
- Mileage 90 KM
Vehicle Description
2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Manual Transmission
2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 with manual transmission
It offers a rare and exhilarating driving experience, combining AMG’s legendary 4.0L twin-turbo V8 power with full driver control. Delivering over 570 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque, this iconic luxury SUV features a high-performance manual gearbox that puts the thrill of shifting directly in your hands. It pairs aggressive off-road capability, including permanent all-wheel drive and locking differentials, with upscale touches like Nappa leather interior, MBUX infotainment system, and advanced safety features. This unique G 63 model blends raw power, precision driving, and luxury, perfect for enthusiasts seeking a truly engaging SUV experience.
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
