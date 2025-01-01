Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2025 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab combines rugged capability with comfort and tech. Powered by a 3.0L Hurricane twin-turbo I6 (420hp), it offers strong towing, a spacious cabin, premium cloth seating, large touchscreen, and advanced driver-assist features. Ideal for both work and daily driving with modern style and power. HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.36% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. <meta charset=utf-8 /> Apply for pre-approval today !! At B Town Auto Sales, we’re committed to more than just offering high-quality used/new vehicles at the most competitive prices — available at our location: 6435 Dixie Rd, Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We believe in building lasting relationships with our customers, starting the moment you walk through our doors. From your first visit and every interaction that follows, our goal is to deliver exceptional, friendly, and timely service you can always rely on. Think of us as your family in the business — a team you can trust for honest advice, reliable support, and the best in automotive care, every step of the way.

2025 RAM 1500

15,486 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle
12832975

2025 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 12832975
  2. 12832975
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15,486KM
VIN 1C6SRFFP6SN639051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 639051
  • Mileage 15,486 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2025 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab combines rugged capability with comfort and tech. Powered by a 3.0L Hurricane twin-turbo I6 (420hp), it offers strong towing, a spacious cabin, premium cloth seating, large touchscreen, and advanced driver-assist features. Ideal for both work and daily driving with modern style and power.




HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.36% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B Town Auto Sales, we’re committed to more than just offering high-quality used/new vehicles at the most competitive prices — available at our location: 6435 Dixie Rd, Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.

We believe in building lasting relationships with our customers, starting the moment you walk through our doors. From your first visit and every interaction that follows, our goal is to deliver exceptional, friendly, and timely service you can always rely on.

Think of us as your family in the business — a team you can trust for honest advice, reliable support, and the best in automotive care, every step of the way.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2020 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 91,118 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Dodge Charger Scat Pack 392 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Dodge Charger Scat Pack 392 30,100 KM $58,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Sonata SPORT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Hyundai Sonata SPORT 15,508 KM $30,888 + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2025 RAM 1500