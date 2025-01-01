$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2025 RAM 1500
Big Horn
2025 RAM 1500
Big Horn
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
15,486KM
VIN 1C6SRFFP6SN639051
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 639051
- Mileage 15,486 KM
This 2025 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab combines rugged capability with comfort and tech. Powered by a 3.0L Hurricane twin-turbo I6 (420hp), it offers strong towing, a spacious cabin, premium cloth seating, large touchscreen, and advanced driver-assist features. Ideal for both work and daily driving with modern style and power.
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.36% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B Town Auto Sales, we’re committed to more than just offering high-quality used/new vehicles at the most competitive prices — available at our location: 6435 Dixie Rd, Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We believe in building lasting relationships with our customers, starting the moment you walk through our doors. From your first visit and every interaction that follows, our goal is to deliver exceptional, friendly, and timely service you can always rely on.
Think of us as your family in the business — a team you can trust for honest advice, reliable support, and the best in automotive care, every step of the way.
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Keyless Start
AM/FM Radio
Apple CarPlay
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Climate Control
A/C
FULLY EQUIPPED
Bluetooth Connection
2025 RAM 1500