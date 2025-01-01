2025 Rolls-Royce Spectre

$649,988+ taxes & licensing
$649,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Arctic White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 230616
- Mileage 600 KM
Vehicle Description
This marks the brand’s first all-electric luxury coupe, blending iconic craftsmanship with state-of-the-art EV technology. Powered by a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system delivering 577 horsepower, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately 4.5 seconds while offering an estimated range of 500 km. Inside, the Spectre offers the ultimate in comfort and personalization, featuring the signature Starlight headliner, hand-crafted materials, and the bespoke digital Spirit interface. With adaptive air suspension, four-wheel steering, and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems, the Spectre delivers a smooth, silent, and supremely refined driving experience.
HST and licensing will be extra
