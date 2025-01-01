Menu
2025 Rolls-Royce Spectre

This marks the brand's first all-electric luxury coupe, blending iconic craftsmanship with state-of-the-art EV technology. Powered by a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system delivering 577 horsepower, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately 4.5 seconds while offering an estimated range of 500 km. Inside, the Spectre offers the ultimate in comfort and personalization, featuring the signature Starlight headliner, hand-crafted materials, and the bespoke digital Spirit interface. With adaptive air suspension, four-wheel steering, and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems, the Spectre delivers a smooth, silent, and supremely refined driving experience.

HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

$649,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
600KM
VIN SCATK2C01SU230616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Arctic White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 230616
  • Mileage 600 KM

This marks the brand’s first all-electric luxury coupe, blending iconic craftsmanship with state-of-the-art EV technology. Powered by a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system delivering 577 horsepower, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately 4.5 seconds while offering an estimated range of 500 km. Inside, the Spectre offers the ultimate in comfort and personalization, featuring the signature Starlight headliner, hand-crafted materials, and the bespoke digital Spirit interface. With adaptive air suspension, four-wheel steering, and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems, the Spectre delivers a smooth, silent, and supremely refined driving experience.




HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Seat-Massage
Electric Fuel System
Requires Subscription
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

2025 Rolls-Royce Spectre