2025 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 25TMY16
- Mileage 2,780 KM
Vehicle Description
Here’s a professional, SEO-friendly version of your ad for your website:FOR SALE: 2025 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD – Like New!
🚗 Model: 2025 Tesla Model Y Long Range
🛣️ Mileage: Only 2,780 kms – Practically brand new!
🎨 Condition: Excellent – Sold Safety Certified
⚡ Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
🔋 Range: Long Range Battery – Premium Performance
💲 Price: $57,900 + tax & licensing feesVehicle Highlights:
Brand New Unit – Only 2,780 kms!
All-Wheel Drive – Superior control in all weather conditions
Long Range Capability – Drive farther with fewer charges
Advanced Tesla Technology – Cutting-edge safety, autopilot capability (where equipped), and seamless connectivity
Luxury and Comfort – Spacious interior with premium features
✔️ Certified and Road-Ready – Safety certification included
✔️ Same-Day Financing Approvals – Competitive low-interest rates available
✔️ Extended Warranty Options – Up to 4 years coverage for engine & transmission for peace of mind
✔️ Trusted Dealer – Honest, reliable, and OMVIC-approved with over 10 years of experience
📍 Visit Us:
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario, L5J 4N1
📞 Call or Text Us: 905.808.1198
🌐 Learn More: www.mississaugaautogroup.com
🚀 Don’t miss out on this incredible 2025 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD!
Contact us today to schedule your test drive or to get fast financing approval!
Vehicle Features
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
