🚗 Model: 2025 Tesla Model Y Long Range
🛣️ Mileage: Only 2,780 kms – Practically brand new!
🎨 Condition: Excellent – Sold Safety Certified
⚡ Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
🔋 Range: Long Range Battery – Premium Performance

💲 Price: $57,900 + tax & licensing fees

Vehicle Highlights:

Brand New Unit – Only 2,780 kms!

All-Wheel Drive – Superior control in all weather conditions

Long Range Capability – Drive farther with fewer charges

Advanced Tesla Technology – Cutting-edge safety, autopilot capability (where equipped), and seamless connectivity

Luxury and Comfort – Spacious interior with premium features

Why Buy From Mississauga Auto Group?

✔️ Certified and Road-Ready – Safety certification included
✔️ Same-Day Financing Approvals – Competitive low-interest rates available
✔️ Extended Warranty Options – Up to 4 years coverage for engine & transmission for peace of mind
✔️ Trusted Dealer – Honest, reliable, and OMVIC-approved with over 10 years of experience

📍 Visit Us:
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario, L5J 4N1

📞 Call or Text Us: 905.808.1198
🌐 Learn More: www.mississaugaautogroup.com

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
VIN 7SAYGDEEXSF220716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 25TMY16
  • Mileage 2,780 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

