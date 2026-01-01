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Recent Arrival! Odometer is 15164 kilometers below market average! Gray 2025 Toyota Corolla Hatchback FWD CVT 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC **ABOVE IS THE SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE, $1500 MORE FOR CASH PURCHASES** PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY** ** Previous Daily Rental** We believe in a haggle-free environment and provide our best price upfront. We compare our vehicles with competing inventory and adjust our prices daily. At Airport Kia, our team is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and making your car buying and ownership experience as smooth and enjoyable as possible. From our knowledgeable sales associates who are always ready to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs and budget, to our expert technicians who are committed to keeping your Kia running smoothly and efficiently, our team is here to meet all of your automotive needs and exceed your expectations. Were proud to be a family-owned dealership, and we treat every customer like family too. That means personalized service tailored to your needs, a warm and welcoming atmosphere, and a commitment to honesty, integrity, and transparency in all of our interactions. So when you choose Airport Kia, you can rest assured that youre in good hands with our team. Visit us today at 3295 Derry Road East, Mississauga, Ontario L4T 1A8 or give us a call at 905-677-5678 to experience the Airport Kia difference for yourself. **Previous Daily Rental**

2025 Toyota Corolla Hatchback

7,624 KM

Details Description Features

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Toyota Corolla Hatchback

CVT

Watch This Vehicle
14204945

2025 Toyota Corolla Hatchback

CVT

Location

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

905-677-5678

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Contact Seller

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
7,624KM
VIN JTNK4MBE2S3252391

Vehicle Details

  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 7,624 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 15164 kilometers below market average! Gray 2025 Toyota Corolla Hatchback FWD CVT 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC **ABOVE IS THE SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE, $1500 MORE FOR CASH PURCHASES** PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY** ** Previous Daily Rental** We believe in a haggle-free environment and provide our best price upfront. We compare our vehicles with competing inventory and adjust our prices daily. At Airport Kia, our team is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and making your car buying and ownership experience as smooth and enjoyable as possible. From our knowledgeable sales associates who are always ready to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs and budget, to our expert technicians who are committed to keeping your Kia running smoothly and efficiently, our team is here to meet all of your automotive needs and exceed your expectations. We're proud to be a family-owned dealership, and we treat every customer like family too. That means personalized service tailored to your needs, a warm and welcoming atmosphere, and a commitment to honesty, integrity, and transparency in all of our interactions. So when you choose Airport Kia, you can rest assured that you're in good hands with our team. Visit us today at 3295 Derry Road East, Mississauga, Ontario L4T 1A8 or give us a call at 905-677-5678 to experience the Airport Kia difference for yourself. **Previous Daily Rental**

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Airport KIA

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8
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905-677-5678

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$28,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Airport KIA

905-677-5678

2025 Toyota Corolla Hatchback