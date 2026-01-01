$28,998+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
CVT
2025 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
CVT
Location
Airport KIA
3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8
905-677-5678
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,624 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 15164 kilometers below market average! Gray 2025 Toyota Corolla Hatchback FWD CVT 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC **ABOVE IS THE SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE, $1500 MORE FOR CASH PURCHASES** PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY** ** Previous Daily Rental** We believe in a haggle-free environment and provide our best price upfront. We compare our vehicles with competing inventory and adjust our prices daily. At Airport Kia, our team is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and making your car buying and ownership experience as smooth and enjoyable as possible. From our knowledgeable sales associates who are always ready to help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs and budget, to our expert technicians who are committed to keeping your Kia running smoothly and efficiently, our team is here to meet all of your automotive needs and exceed your expectations. We're proud to be a family-owned dealership, and we treat every customer like family too. That means personalized service tailored to your needs, a warm and welcoming atmosphere, and a commitment to honesty, integrity, and transparency in all of our interactions. So when you choose Airport Kia, you can rest assured that you're in good hands with our team. Visit us today at 3295 Derry Road East, Mississauga, Ontario L4T 1A8 or give us a call at 905-677-5678 to experience the Airport Kia difference for yourself. **Previous Daily Rental**
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905-677-5678