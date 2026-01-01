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<span>2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid XLE AWD delivers exceptional family comfort, advanced hybrid efficiency, and premium everyday practicality in a spacious three-row SUV package.</span><span> With its refined styling, roomy cabin, and smooth hybrid performance, the Grand Highlander XLE is built for modern family driving and long-distance comfort.</span> <span>Powered by a </span><span>2.5L 4-cylinder gas/electric hybrid powertrain paired with an eCVT automatic transmission and all-wheel drive</span><span>, the Grand Highlander Hybrid XLE offers impressive fuel economy, smooth power delivery, and confident year-round capability.</span> <span>Factory options included:</span> <ul> <li><span>XLE Hybrid AWD Trim</span></li> <li><span>Three-Row Seating</span></li> <li><span>Toyota Safety Sense 3.0</span></li> <li><span>Heated Front Seats</span></li> <li><span>Heated Steering Wheel</span></li> <li><span>Power Driver Seat</span></li> <li><span>SofTex Interior Trim</span></li> <li><span>Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control</span></li> <li><span>Large Touchscreen Infotainment System</span></li> <li><span>Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</span></li> <li><span>Adaptive Cruise Control</span></li> <li><span>Blind Spot Monitoring</span></li> <li><span>Lane Keeping Assist</span></li> <li><span>Rear Cross Traffic Alert</span></li> <li><span>Backup Camera</span></li> <li><span>Power Liftgate</span></li> <li><span>Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start</span></li> <li><span>Alloy Wheels</span></li> </ul> <strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2025 Toyota Grand Highlander

20,274 KM

Details Description

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+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Toyota Grand Highlander

HYBRID XLE

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14083572

2025 Toyota Grand Highlander

HYBRID XLE

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14083572
  2. 14083572
  3. 14083572
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$CALL

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Used
20,274KM
VIN 5TDACAB50SS043151

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 043151
  • Mileage 20,274 KM

Vehicle Description

2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid XLE AWD delivers exceptional family comfort, advanced hybrid efficiency, and premium everyday practicality in a spacious three-row SUV package. With its refined styling, roomy cabin, and smooth hybrid performance, the Grand Highlander XLE is built for modern family driving and long-distance comfort.

Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder gas/electric hybrid powertrain paired with an eCVT automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, the Grand Highlander Hybrid XLE offers impressive fuel economy, smooth power delivery, and confident year-round capability.

Factory options included:

  • XLE Hybrid AWD Trim
  • Three-Row Seating
  • Toyota Safety Sense 3.0
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Power Driver Seat
  • SofTex Interior Trim
  • Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
  • Large Touchscreen Infotainment System
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert
  • Backup Camera
  • Power Liftgate
  • Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
  • Alloy Wheels









At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2025 Toyota Grand Highlander