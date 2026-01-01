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2025 Toyota Grand Highlander
HYBRID XLE
2025 Toyota Grand Highlander
HYBRID XLE
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
20,274KM
VIN 5TDACAB50SS043151
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 043151
- Mileage 20,274 KM
Vehicle Description
2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid XLE AWD delivers exceptional family comfort, advanced hybrid efficiency, and premium everyday practicality in a spacious three-row SUV package. With its refined styling, roomy cabin, and smooth hybrid performance, the Grand Highlander XLE is built for modern family driving and long-distance comfort.
Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder gas/electric hybrid powertrain paired with an eCVT automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, the Grand Highlander Hybrid XLE offers impressive fuel economy, smooth power delivery, and confident year-round capability.
Factory options included:
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder gas/electric hybrid powertrain paired with an eCVT automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, the Grand Highlander Hybrid XLE offers impressive fuel economy, smooth power delivery, and confident year-round capability.
Factory options included:
- XLE Hybrid AWD Trim
- Three-Row Seating
- Toyota Safety Sense 3.0
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Power Driver Seat
- SofTex Interior Trim
- Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Large Touchscreen Infotainment System
- Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Backup Camera
- Power Liftgate
- Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
- Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2025 Toyota Grand Highlander