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<span>Efficient, versatile, and built for everyday adventure, this </span><strong>2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD</strong><span><strong> delivers outstanding fuel economy, modern technology, and confident all-weather capability.</strong> Finished in a sleek </span><span>Black exterior</span><span>, this hybrid SUV combines practicality with Toyota’s trusted reliability.</span> <span> Powered by a responsive </span><span>Hybrid powertrain paired with <strong>All-Wheel Drive</strong></span><strong>, the RAV4 Hybrid offers smooth acceleration, impressive efficiency, and excellent versatility for both city driving and weekend getaways.</strong> <strong>Key Features & Options:</strong> <span>• Hybrid Powertrain • All-Wheel Drive (AWD) • Automatic Transmission • Toyota Safety Sense • Heated Front Seats • Heated Steering Wheel • Touchscreen Infotainment System • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto • Blind Spot Monitoring • Rearview Camera • Push Button Start • Dual-Zone Climate Control • Alloy Wheels • LED Headlights</span> <strong> At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2025 Toyota RAV4

18,206 KM

Details Description

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+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE AWD

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14184707

2025 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE AWD

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14184707
  2. 14184707
  3. 14184707
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
18,206KM
VIN 2T3RWRFV1SW283469

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 18,206 KM

Vehicle Description

Efficient, versatile, and built for everyday adventure, this 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD delivers outstanding fuel economy, modern technology, and confident all-weather capability. Finished in a sleek Black exterior, this hybrid SUV combines practicality with Toyota’s trusted reliability.



Powered by a responsive Hybrid powertrain paired with All-Wheel Drive, the RAV4 Hybrid offers smooth acceleration, impressive efficiency, and excellent versatility for both city driving and weekend getaways.




Key Features & Options:

• Hybrid Powertrain

• All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

• Automatic Transmission

• Toyota Safety Sense

• Heated Front Seats

• Heated Steering Wheel

• Touchscreen Infotainment System

• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

• Blind Spot Monitoring

• Rearview Camera

• Push Button Start

• Dual-Zone Climate Control

• Alloy Wheels

• LED Headlights



At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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844-902-5177

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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2025 Toyota RAV4