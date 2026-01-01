$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE AWD
2025 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE AWD
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
18,206KM
VIN 2T3RWRFV1SW283469
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 18,206 KM
Vehicle Description
Efficient, versatile, and built for everyday adventure, this 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD delivers outstanding fuel economy, modern technology, and confident all-weather capability. Finished in a sleek Black exterior, this hybrid SUV combines practicality with Toyota’s trusted reliability.
Powered by a responsive Hybrid powertrain paired with All-Wheel Drive, the RAV4 Hybrid offers smooth acceleration, impressive efficiency, and excellent versatility for both city driving and weekend getaways.
Key Features & Options:
• Hybrid Powertrain
• All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
• Automatic Transmission
• Toyota Safety Sense
• Heated Front Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Touchscreen Infotainment System
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Blind Spot Monitoring
• Rearview Camera
• Push Button Start
• Dual-Zone Climate Control
• Alloy Wheels
• LED Headlights
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Powered by a responsive Hybrid powertrain paired with All-Wheel Drive, the RAV4 Hybrid offers smooth acceleration, impressive efficiency, and excellent versatility for both city driving and weekend getaways.
Key Features & Options:
• Hybrid Powertrain
• All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
• Automatic Transmission
• Toyota Safety Sense
• Heated Front Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Touchscreen Infotainment System
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Blind Spot Monitoring
• Rearview Camera
• Push Button Start
• Dual-Zone Climate Control
• Alloy Wheels
• LED Headlights
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
2026 Toyota bZ XLE 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Lamborghini Urus Full PPF 50,321 KM $218,888 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 112,100 KM $21,888 + tax & lic
Email B Town Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2025 Toyota RAV4