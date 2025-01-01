Menu
2025 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline Auto – Modern Design, Turbo Efficiency, and German Precision

Finished in Deep Black Pearl over Grigio/Titan Black interior, this 2025 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline blends refined German styling with excellent fuel efficiency and everyday comfort. As one of Volkswagen's most popular sedans, the Jetta delivers a smooth, confident drive backed by advanced safety and connectivity features.

Key Features & Options

1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine (158 hp / 184 lb-ft torque)
8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Tiptronic®
Front-Wheel Drive
LED Headlights & Taillights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Front Seats
Touchscreen Infotainment System
Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™
Bluetooth® Connectivity & USB-C Inputs
Digital Cockpit Display
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
Blind Spot Monitor & Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Assist & Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning with Emergency Braking)
Backup Camera
Heated Power Mirrors
Automatic Headlights & Rain-Sensing Wipers

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

