2025 Volkswagen Jetta
comfortline
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Grigio/Titan Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Deep Black Pearl over Grigio/Titan Black interior, this 2025 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline blends refined German styling with excellent fuel efficiency and everyday comfort. As one of Volkswagen’s most popular sedans, the Jetta delivers a smooth, confident drive backed by advanced safety and connectivity features.
Key Features & Options
1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine (158 hp / 184 lb-ft torque)
8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Tiptronic®
Front-Wheel Drive
LED Headlights & Taillights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Front Seats
Touchscreen Infotainment System
Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™
Bluetooth® Connectivity & USB-C Inputs
Digital Cockpit Display
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
Blind Spot Monitor & Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Assist & Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning with Emergency Braking)
Backup Camera
Heated Power Mirrors
Automatic Headlights & Rain-Sensing Wipers
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
