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<span> <strong>2025 Volkswagen Jetta Highline</strong></span> <span>Finished in </span><span>Black</span><span>, this </span><span>2025 Volkswagen Jetta Highline</span><span> combines premium comfort, refined styling, and modern technology in an efficient compact sedan. With only </span><span>20,000 KM</span><span>, it offers a leather-appointed cabin, upscale convenience features, and excellent everyday practicality.</span> <span>Powered by a </span><span>1.5L turbocharged TSI 4-cylinder engine producing 158 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque</span><span>, paired with an </span><span>8-speed automatic transmission</span><span> and </span><span>front-wheel drive</span><span>, the Jetta delivers smooth performance and impressive fuel efficiency.<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></span> <span><strong>Factory Options & Features</strong>:</span> <span>• Highline Package • 1.5L Turbocharged TSI 4-Cylinder – 158 HP • 8-Speed Automatic Transmission • Leather Seating Surfaces • Heated & Ventilated Front Seats • Heated Outer Rear Seats • Heated Steering Wheel • Power Driver’s Seat with Memory • Rail2Rail Power Sunroof • Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro • Satellite Navigation • Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto • Wireless Phone Charging • Adaptive Cruise Control • Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Traffic Alert • 18-Inch Phantom Alloy Wheels<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></span> <strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2025 Volkswagen Jetta

20,000 KM

Details Description

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2025 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

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14509156

2025 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14509156
  2. 14509156
  3. 14509156
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Used
20,000KM
VIN 3VWGX7BU5SM085563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 085563
  • Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Description



2025 Volkswagen Jetta Highline

Finished in Black, this 2025 Volkswagen Jetta Highline combines premium comfort, refined styling, and modern technology in an efficient compact sedan. With only 20,000 KM, it offers a leather-appointed cabin, upscale convenience features, and excellent everyday practicality.




Powered by a 1.5L turbocharged TSI 4-cylinder engine producing 158 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, the Jetta delivers smooth performance and impressive fuel efficiency. 




Factory Options & Features:

• Highline Package

• 1.5L Turbocharged TSI 4-Cylinder – 158 HP

• 8-Speed Automatic Transmission

• Leather Seating Surfaces

• Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

• Heated Outer Rear Seats

• Heated Steering Wheel

• Power Driver’s Seat with Memory

• Rail2Rail Power Sunroof

• Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro

• Satellite Navigation

• Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

• Wireless Phone Charging

• Adaptive Cruise Control

• Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Traffic Alert

• 18-Inch Phantom Alloy Wheels 







At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2025 Volkswagen Jetta