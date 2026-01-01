2026 Chevrolet Equinox EV

Safety Alert Seat

Lane Keep Assist

Following Distance Indicator

Door locks, rear child security

Horn, dual-note

Rear seat reminder

Front Pedestrian Braking

Rear Pedestrian Alert

Reverse Automatic Braking

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

Rear Cross Traffic Braking

Rear Seat Belt Indicator

Blind Zone Steering Assist

Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking

Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use

Seat belt, front passenger presence detector

Side Bicyclist Alert

Seat belt restraint pretensioner, rear

Traffic Sign Recognition, enhanced, sensor indicator

Restraint provision-retractor, automatic locking