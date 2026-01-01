$50,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2026 Chevrolet Equinox EV
RS SUNROOF|21-INCH WHEELS
2026 Chevrolet Equinox EV
RS SUNROOF|21-INCH WHEELS
Location
Addison On Erin Mills Chevrolet Buick GMC
6600 Turner Valley Road, Mississauga, ON L5N 5Z1
289-914-0322
$50,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
1,015KM
VIN 3GN7DSRP2TS137718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black With Red Accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,015 KM
Vehicle Description
2026 Chevrolet Equinox EV RS FWD
ONLY 1,016 KM | Like New Condition | Save Thousands Over New
Why wait for a new one when you can own this virtually brand-new 2026 Chevrolet Equinox EV RS with only 1,016 KM?
Finished in sleek Black with Red Accents, this top-of-the-line RS model delivers bold styling, advanced technology, impressive electric range, and incredible value compared to purchasing new.
With only 1,016 KM, this Equinox EV is barely broken in and offers the opportunity to save thousands while still enjoying the latest generation of Chevrolet's all-electric SUV.
Premium RS Features Include:
Front-Wheel Drive Electric Powertrain
Panoramic Dual-Pane Power Sunroof
21 Black Painted Aluminum Wheels
17.7 Advanced Colour Touchscreen
Google Built-In Compatibility
Navigation System
11 Digital Driver Information Display
HD Surround Vision Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Wireless Phone Charging
Power Liftgate
Remote Start Through Smartphone App
Wireless Connectivity
Black Roof Rails
Flat-Bottom Sport Steering Wheel
Interior Ambient Lighting
Automatic Climate Control
Rear Park Assist
Traffic Sign Recognition
Reverse Automatic Braking
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
Blind Zone Steering Assist
Front Pedestrian & Cyclist Braking
Following Distance Indicator
Forward Collision Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Safety Alert Seat
Exceptional Electric Performance
11.5 kW Level 2 Charging Capability
Dual-Level Charge Cord Included
Trailering Provisions
Hitch Guidance
Advanced Battery Technology
Smooth, Quiet, All-Electric Driving Experience
The redesigned Equinox EV has quickly become one of the most desirable electric SUVs on the market, combining modern styling, cutting-edge technology, outstanding efficiency, and everyday practicality.
With only 1,016 KM, this is an opportunity to own a nearly new Equinox EV RS while avoiding the new vehicle price tag.
ONLY 1,016 KM | Like New Condition | Save Thousands Over New
Why wait for a new one when you can own this virtually brand-new 2026 Chevrolet Equinox EV RS with only 1,016 KM?
Finished in sleek Black with Red Accents, this top-of-the-line RS model delivers bold styling, advanced technology, impressive electric range, and incredible value compared to purchasing new.
With only 1,016 KM, this Equinox EV is barely broken in and offers the opportunity to save thousands while still enjoying the latest generation of Chevrolet's all-electric SUV.
Premium RS Features Include:
Front-Wheel Drive Electric Powertrain
Panoramic Dual-Pane Power Sunroof
21 Black Painted Aluminum Wheels
17.7 Advanced Colour Touchscreen
Google Built-In Compatibility
Navigation System
11 Digital Driver Information Display
HD Surround Vision Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Wireless Phone Charging
Power Liftgate
Remote Start Through Smartphone App
Wireless Connectivity
Black Roof Rails
Flat-Bottom Sport Steering Wheel
Interior Ambient Lighting
Automatic Climate Control
Rear Park Assist
Traffic Sign Recognition
Reverse Automatic Braking
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
Blind Zone Steering Assist
Front Pedestrian & Cyclist Braking
Following Distance Indicator
Forward Collision Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Safety Alert Seat
Exceptional Electric Performance
11.5 kW Level 2 Charging Capability
Dual-Level Charge Cord Included
Trailering Provisions
Hitch Guidance
Advanced Battery Technology
Smooth, Quiet, All-Electric Driving Experience
The redesigned Equinox EV has quickly become one of the most desirable electric SUVs on the market, combining modern styling, cutting-edge technology, outstanding efficiency, and everyday practicality.
With only 1,016 KM, this is an opportunity to own a nearly new Equinox EV RS while avoiding the new vehicle price tag.
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
glovebox
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Console, floor, with armrest
Wireless Phone Charging
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Headrest, rear centre
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Steering wheel, heated, automatic
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors, covered
Air filter, pollutant
Steering wheel, wrapped, flat-bottom
USB ports, 2 type-C, located on back of centre console, charge-only
Driver Information Centre, 11" diagonal display
Lighting, interior, ambient, multi-colour
Display, automatic occupant sensing
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and all windows Express-Down
Seat, rear 60/40-split folding
Remote Start, smartphone app
Power outlets, (2), 12-volt, lower instrument panel and cargo area, auxiliary
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Roof rails, black
Door handles, body-colour
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
Tail lamps, LED
Wheel, spare, none
Tire, spare, none
Lamp, front marker, LED
Wipers, front intermittent,
Glass, rear, deep tint
Glass, privacy
Glass, Side front tempered, solar glazing
Headlamps, centre lit bar
Mirror caps, painted
Safety
Safety Alert Seat
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
Door locks, rear child security
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Front Pedestrian Braking
Rear Pedestrian Alert
Reverse Automatic Braking
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
Rear Seat Belt Indicator
Blind Zone Steering Assist
Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use
Seat belt, front passenger presence detector
Side Bicyclist Alert
Seat belt restraint pretensioner, rear
Traffic Sign Recognition, enhanced, sensor indicator
Restraint provision-retractor, automatic locking
Restraint provisions, child, Isofix 2 point only, point/latch includes 2 top tether points
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Google Automotive Services capable
Mechanical
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Electronic Precision Shift
Hitch Guidance
Engine, none
Fuel, none
Hitch View
Brake rotor, FNC
Battery, 12V/60AH, 680 ENCCA
AC Charging, 11.5 kW capable
Emission system zero emission vehicle (ZEV)
Brake lining, non-asbestos, organic
Dual Level Charge Cord, dual-mode, portable, 120-volt (1.4 kW) and 240-volt (7.7 kW) capability swappable NEMA 5-15 and NEMA 14-50 plugs with SAE J1772 vehicle connection
Brakes, 17" front and rear sliding caliper disc with DURALIFE rotors with regenerative capability. 4 wheel disc and 4-wheel antilock braking.
Trailering provisions, wiring (does not include hitch receiver)
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Liftgate, hands-free power programmable, AutoSense
Armrest, rear centre, with cup holders
Lock control system, passive entry, extended range
Battery Pack, Propulsion
Electric drive unit, primary, 1 motor, integrated inverter, park system, 76F
Tires, 275/40R21 all-season blackwall, self sealing
Seat, driver power lumbar control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Addison On Erin Mills Chevrolet Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Addison On Erin Mills Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Addison On Erin Mills Chevrolet Buick GMC
6600 Turner Valley Road, Mississauga, ON L5N 5Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-914-XXXX(click to show)
$50,888
+ taxes & licensing>
Addison On Erin Mills Chevrolet Buick GMC
289-914-0322
2026 Chevrolet Equinox EV