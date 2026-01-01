$121,489.80+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2026 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4X
2026 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4X
Location
The Humberview Group
3000 Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4
877-245-2085
$121,489.80
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
2,200KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Full Grain Leather Seats - Obsidian Rush
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GH260989
- Mileage 2,200 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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The Humberview Group
Applewood Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
3000 Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4
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877-245-XXXX(click to show)
$121,489.80
+ taxes & licensing>
The Humberview Group
877-245-2085
2026 GMC Sierra 1500