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Used 2026 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X for sale in Mississauga, ON

2026 GMC Sierra 1500

2,200 KM

Details

$121,489.80

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2026 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4X

Watch This Vehicle
14437003

2026 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4X

Location

The Humberview Group

3000 Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

877-245-2085

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  2. 14437003
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Contact Seller

$121,489.80

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
2,200KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Full Grain Leather Seats - Obsidian Rush
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GH260989
  • Mileage 2,200 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Applewood Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

3000 Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4
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877-245-2085

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$121,489.80

+ taxes & licensing>

The Humberview Group

877-245-2085

2026 GMC Sierra 1500