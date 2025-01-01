Menu
2026 Honda HR-V

5 KM

Details

$36,674

+ taxes & licensing
2026 Honda HR-V

LX

13054082

2026 Honda HR-V

LX

Location

DEMO Honda

2458 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5K 1R8

$36,674

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # HR5401
  • Mileage 5 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

