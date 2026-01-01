$50,967+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2026 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD
2026 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$50,967
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
89KM
VIN JM3KMDHA3T0141481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Navy Blue Mica
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 34493
- Mileage 89 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Seating
Memory Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
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905-238-XXXX(click to show)
905-238-9888
Alternate Numbers1-888-351-8494
$50,967
+ taxes & licensing>
401 Dixie Mazda
905-238-9888
2026 Mazda CX-5