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2026 Mazda CX-5

89 KM

Details Features

$50,967

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2026 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14189406

2026 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

  1. 14189406
  2. 14189406
  3. 14189406
  4. 14189406
Contact Seller

$50,967

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
89KM
VIN JM3KMDHA3T0141481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navy Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34493
  • Mileage 89 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Seating

Memory Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
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905-238-XXXX

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905-238-9888

Alternate Numbers
1-888-351-8494
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$50,967

+ taxes & licensing>

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2026 Mazda CX-5