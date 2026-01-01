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<strong>2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC Coupe delivers sleek coupe-inspired styling, luxury craftsmanship, and advanced hybrid efficiency in a refined compact SUV package.</strong><span> With its sporty silhouette, premium interior, and modern technology, the GLC Coupe blends everyday practicality with signature Mercedes-Benz sophistication.</span> <span> Powered by a </span><strong>2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder mild-hybrid powertrain paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and 4MATIC all-wheel drive</strong><span>, the GLC 300 Coupe delivers smooth acceleration, responsive handling, and improved efficiency through EQ Boost hybrid assistance.</span> <strong>Factory options included:</strong> <ul> <li><span>Mild-Hybrid EQ Boost System</span></li> <li><span>4MATIC All-Wheel Drive</span></li> <li><span> </span><span>Leather Interior</span></li> <li><span>Heated Front Seats</span></li> <li><span>Panoramic Sunroof</span></li> <li><span>Digital Instrument Cluster</span></li> <li><span>Large MBUX Touchscreen Infotainment System</span></li> <li><span>Navigation System</span></li> <li><span>Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</span></li> <li><span>Ambient Interior Lighting</span></li> <li><span>Adaptive Cruise Control</span></li> <li><span>Blind Spot Assist</span></li> <li><span>Lane Keeping Assist</span></li> <li><span>Power Tailgate</span></li> <li><span>Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start</span></li> <li><span>Premium Alloy Wheels</span></li> </ul> <strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC

100 KM

Details Description

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+ taxes & licensing
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2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC

GLC 300 Coupe

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14089167

2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC

GLC 300 Coupe

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14089167
  2. 14089167
  3. 14089167
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$CALL

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Used
100KM
VIN W1NKJ4HB9TF493397

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100 KM

Vehicle Description

2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC Coupe delivers sleek coupe-inspired styling, luxury craftsmanship, and advanced hybrid efficiency in a refined compact SUV package. With its sporty silhouette, premium interior, and modern technology, the GLC Coupe blends everyday practicality with signature Mercedes-Benz sophistication.



Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder mild-hybrid powertrain paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and 4MATIC all-wheel drive, the GLC 300 Coupe delivers smooth acceleration, responsive handling, and improved efficiency through EQ Boost hybrid assistance.




Factory options included:

  • Mild-Hybrid EQ Boost System
  • 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive
  •  Leather Interior
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Digital Instrument Cluster
  • Large MBUX Touchscreen Infotainment System
  • Navigation System
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Ambient Interior Lighting
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Blind Spot Assist
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Power Tailgate
  • Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
  • Premium Alloy Wheels







At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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844-902-5177

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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC