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2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC
GLC 300 Coupe
2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC
GLC 300 Coupe
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
100KM
VIN W1NKJ4HB9TF493397
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 100 KM
Vehicle Description
2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC Coupe delivers sleek coupe-inspired styling, luxury craftsmanship, and advanced hybrid efficiency in a refined compact SUV package. With its sporty silhouette, premium interior, and modern technology, the GLC Coupe blends everyday practicality with signature Mercedes-Benz sophistication.
Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder mild-hybrid powertrain paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and 4MATIC all-wheel drive, the GLC 300 Coupe delivers smooth acceleration, responsive handling, and improved efficiency through EQ Boost hybrid assistance.
Factory options included:
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder mild-hybrid powertrain paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and 4MATIC all-wheel drive, the GLC 300 Coupe delivers smooth acceleration, responsive handling, and improved efficiency through EQ Boost hybrid assistance.
Factory options included:
- Mild-Hybrid EQ Boost System
- 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive
- Leather Interior
- Heated Front Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Large MBUX Touchscreen Infotainment System
- Navigation System
- Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Blind Spot Assist
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Power Tailgate
- Keyless Entry with Push-Button Start
- Premium Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC