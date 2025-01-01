$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2026 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series
2026 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour MANUFAKTUR OPALITE WHITE MAGNO
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 026669
- Mileage 90 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL680 Roadster, the ultimate fusion of performance and opulence. Finished in MANUFAKTUR Opalite White , this flagship roadster represents the height of handcrafted luxury and cutting-edge engineering. With 90 km anticipated, it remains virtually brand new.
Key Features & Highlights
6.0L Hand-Built V12 Biturbo Engine (621 hp / 738 lb-ft)
9G-TRONIC Automatic Transmission
4MATIC+ Fully Variable All-Wheel Drive System
Active Ride Control Suspension
Adaptive LED Digital Light Headlamps
Electrically Retractable Soft Top
High-Gloss Chrome Maybach Exterior Package
Nappa Leather with Diamond Quilting & Contrasting Stitching
- TUR Interior (Code 509)Burmester® 3D High-End Surround Sound System
Heated, Ventilated & Massage Seats with AIRSCARF® Neck Heating
MBUX Hyperscreen with Maybach Interface
Active Multi-Contour Seating & Energizing Comfort Control
Exclusive 21” Forged Maybach Multi-Spoke Wheels
Comprehensive Maybach Safety Suite:
Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC
Lane Keeping & Steering Assist
360° Surround Camera System
Night View Assist Plus
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Special financing price:$ *
Cash Price:$*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Mechanical
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From B Town Auto Sales
Email B Town Auto Sales
B Town Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
844-902-5177