2026 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

<h2 data-start=125 data-end=264><strong data-start=128 data-end=264>2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL680 Roadster </strong></h2> <p data-start=266 data-end=613>Introducing the <strong data-start=282 data-end=322>2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL680 Roadster</strong>, the ultimate fusion of performance and opulence. Finished in <strong data-start=385 data-end=413>MANUFAKTUR Opalite White</strong> , this flagship roadster represents the height of handcrafted luxury and cutting-edge engineering. With <strong data-start=559 data-end=568>90 km</strong> anticipated, it remains virtually brand new. <h3 data-start=615 data-end=648><strong data-start=619 data-end=648>Key Features & Highlights</strong></h3> <ul data-start=649 data-end=1631> <li data-start=649 data-end=712> <p data-start=651 data-end=712><strong data-start=651 data-end=689>6.0L Hand-Built V12 Biturbo Engine</strong> (621 hp / 738 lb-ft) </li> <li data-start=713 data-end=753> <p data-start=715 data-end=753><strong data-start=715 data-end=751>9G-TRONIC Automatic Transmission</strong> </li> <li data-start=754 data-end=807> <p data-start=756 data-end=807><strong data-start=756 data-end=805>4MATIC+ Fully Variable All-Wheel Drive System</strong> </li> <li data-start=808 data-end=846> <p data-start=810 data-end=846><strong data-start=810 data-end=844>Active Ride Control Suspension</strong> </li> <li data-start=847 data-end=891> <p data-start=849 data-end=891><strong data-start=849 data-end=889>Adaptive LED Digital Light Headlamps</strong> </li> <li data-start=892 data-end=933> <p data-start=894 data-end=933><strong data-start=894 data-end=931>Electrically Retractable Soft Top</strong> </li> <li data-start=1036 data-end=1086> <p data-start=1038 data-end=1086><strong data-start=1038 data-end=1084>High-Gloss Chrome Maybach Exterior Package</strong> </li> <li data-start=1087 data-end=1154> <p data-start=1089 data-end=1154><strong data-start=1089 data-end=1152>Nappa Leather with Diamond Quilting & Contrasting Stitching</strong> </li> <li data-start=1155 data-end=1207><strong data-start=989 data-end=1033>TUR Interior (Code 509)</strong><strong data-start=1157 data-end=1205>Burmester® 3D High-End Surround Sound System</strong></li> <li data-start=1208 data-end=1278> <p data-start=1210 data-end=1278><strong data-start=1210 data-end=1276>Heated, Ventilated & Massage Seats with AIRSCARF® Neck Heating</strong> </li> <li data-start=1279 data-end=1326> <p data-start=1281 data-end=1326><strong data-start=1281 data-end=1324>MBUX Hyperscreen with Maybach Interface</strong> </li> <li data-start=1327 data-end=1392> <p data-start=1329 data-end=1392><strong data-start=1329 data-end=1390>Active Multi-Contour Seating & Energizing Comfort Control</strong> </li> <li data-start=1393 data-end=1448> <p data-start=1395 data-end=1448><strong data-start=1395 data-end=1446>Exclusive 21" Forged Maybach Multi-Spoke Wheels</strong> </li> <li data-start=1449 data-end=1631> <p data-start=1451 data-end=1492><strong data-start=1451 data-end=1490>Comprehensive Maybach Safety Suite:</strong> <ul data-start=1495 data-end=1631> <li data-start=1495 data-end=1531> <p data-start=1497 data-end=1531>Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC </li> <li data-start=1534 data-end=1568> <p data-start=1536 data-end=1568>Lane Keeping & Steering Assist </li> <li data-start=1571 data-end=1602> <p data-start=1573 data-end=1602>360° Surround Camera System </li> <li data-start=1605 data-end=1631> <p data-start=1607 data-end=1631>Night View Assist Plus </li> </ul> </li> </ul>

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

