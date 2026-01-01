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<span><strong>2026 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge</strong></span><span> </span> <span>Finished in </span><span>Black Diamond</span><span> over a striking </span><span>Mandarin interior</span><span>, this </span><span>2026 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Series II</span><span> represents the ultimate expression of commanding luxury and bespoke craftsmanship. With only </span><span>90 KM</span><span>, this virtually new example combines the Cullinan’s effortless refinement with darker Black Badge styling and a more performance-focused character.</span> <span>Powered by a </span><span>6.75L Twin-Turbocharged V12 producing 600 PS and 900 Nm of torque</span><span>, paired with an </span><span>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</span><span> and </span><span>All-Wheel Drive</span><span>, the Black Badge Cullinan delivers immense power with the signature Rolls-Royce Magic Carpet Ride.<span class=Apple-converted-space>  </span></span> <span>Factory Options & Features:</span><span> • Black Badge Package • Cullinan Series II Design • 6.75L Twin-Turbocharged V12 • 8-Speed Automatic Transmission • All-Wheel Drive • Black Diamond Exterior • Mandarin Bespoke Leather Interior • Black Badge Darkened Exterior Details • Illuminated Pantheon Grille • 23-Inch Black Badge Wheels • Self-Levelling Air Suspension • Rear-Wheel Steering • Starlight Headliner • Illuminated Fascia • Heated, Ventilated and Massaging Seats • Panoramic Glass Roof • Bespoke Audio System • Head-Up Display • Night Vision • 360° Surround View Camera • Adaptive Cruise Control • Soft-Close Coach Doors</span> <strong>At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.</strong> <strong>$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.</strong> <strong>Special Financing price: $ *</strong> <strong>Cash Price: $ *</strong> <strong>Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.</strong>

2026 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

90 KM

Details Description

$CALL

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2026 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Black Badge

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14509168

2026 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Black Badge

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 14509168
  2. 14509168
  3. 14509168
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$CALL

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Used
90KM
VIN SLA43HA01TU233640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Diamond
  • Interior Colour Mandarin
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90 KM

Vehicle Description

2026 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge 

Finished in Black Diamond over a striking Mandarin interior, this 2026 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Series II represents the ultimate expression of commanding luxury and bespoke craftsmanship. With only 90 KM, this virtually new example combines the Cullinan’s effortless refinement with darker Black Badge styling and a more performance-focused character.




Powered by a 6.75L Twin-Turbocharged V12 producing 600 PS and 900 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-Speed Automatic Transmission and All-Wheel Drive, the Black Badge Cullinan delivers immense power with the signature Rolls-Royce Magic Carpet Ride. 





Factory Options & Features:

• Black Badge Package

• Cullinan Series II Design

• 6.75L Twin-Turbocharged V12

• 8-Speed Automatic Transmission

• All-Wheel Drive

• Black Diamond Exterior

• Mandarin Bespoke Leather Interior

• Black Badge Darkened Exterior Details

• Illuminated Pantheon Grille

• 23-Inch Black Badge Wheels

• Self-Levelling Air Suspension

• Rear-Wheel Steering

• Starlight Headliner

• Illuminated Fascia

• Heated, Ventilated and Massaging Seats

• Panoramic Glass Roof

• Bespoke Audio System

• Head-Up Display

• Night Vision

• 360° Surround View Camera

• Adaptive Cruise Control

• Soft-Close Coach Doors







At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.




$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.




Special Financing price: $ *

Cash Price: $ *




Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2026 Rolls-Royce Cullinan