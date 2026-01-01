2026 Tesla Model Y

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<p dir=ltr>| NO ACCIDENT | CLEAN CARFAX | </p><p dir=ltr>*LISTED PRICE INCLUDES $1000 FINANCE REBATE DISCOUNT.</p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>AutoCity Sales is family owned with over 30 years of combined Finance experience and are a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our priority is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly, a quality and  reliable vehicle, while maintaining the best customer service. Visit us at 260 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON! Call us at 905-279-9990 or email us at </p><p dir=ltr>reception@auto9k.ca to book an appointment or speak to a Sales Representative today! </p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by an AutoCity trusted mechanic! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $999 on qualified units (Certification is not available on unqualified units. Please ask your sales representative for more details). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.</p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>PRICE: We believe all customers deserve to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through stressful negotiations. We pride ourselves on providing a comfortable, hassle free environment, while monitoring the market and adjusting our prices daily to maintain the best price possible. No haggle pricing. No pressure. </p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.</p><p dir=ltr>Additional charges may apply. Ask your finance manager for more details. </p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>FINANCING: Good credit? Bad Credit? No Credit?  Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections?  We provide the best Approval rates with over 30 years of finance experience and offer the best credit rebuilding programs, to help you start rebuilding your credit today. Allow our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved today!</p><p dir=ltr>Cash Price is $1,000 more ! </p><p dir=ltr>You can visit us in person at 260 Dundas Street West in Mississauga. Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information please call us at (905) 279-9990</p><p> </p>

2026 Tesla Model Y

22,000 KM

Details Description Features

$68,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2026 Tesla Model Y

Long Range Launch Series | NO ACCIDENTS| CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle
14114704

2026 Tesla Model Y

Long Range Launch Series | NO ACCIDENTS| CLEAN CARFAX

Location

AutoCity Sales

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

905-279-9990

  1. 1778963708
  2. 1778963708
  3. 1778963708
  4. 1778963708
Contact Seller
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$68,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
22,000KM
VIN 7SAYGDEE2TF337403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1839
  • Mileage 22,000 KM

Vehicle Description

| NO ACCIDENT | CLEAN CARFAX | 

*LISTED PRICE INCLUDES $1000 FINANCE REBATE DISCOUNT.

 

AutoCity Sales is family owned with over 30 years of combined Finance experience and are a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our priority is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly, a quality and  reliable vehicle, while maintaining the best customer service. Visit us at 260 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON! Call us at 905-279-9990 or email us at 

reception@auto9k.ca to book an appointment or speak to a Sales Representative today! 

 

CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by an AutoCity trusted mechanic! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $999 on qualified units (Certification is not available on unqualified units. Please ask your sales representative for more details). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

 

PRICE: We believe all customers deserve to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through stressful negotiations. We pride ourselves on providing a comfortable, hassle free environment, while monitoring the market and adjusting our prices daily to maintain the best price possible. No haggle pricing. No pressure. 

 

WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.

Additional charges may apply. Ask your finance manager for more details. 

 

FINANCING: Good credit? Bad Credit? No Credit?  Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections?  We provide the best Approval rates with over 30 years of finance experience and offer the best credit rebuilding programs, to help you start rebuilding your credit today. Allow our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved today!

Cash Price is $1,000 more ! 

You can visit us in person at 260 Dundas Street West in Mississauga. Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information please call us at (905) 279-9990

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Navigation System
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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AutoCity Sales

AutoCity Sales

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2
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$68,900

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AutoCity Sales

905-279-9990

2026 Tesla Model Y