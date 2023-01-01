Menu
New and Used BMW X2 for Sale in Mississauga, ON

Showing 1-19 of 19
Used 2018 BMW X2 xDrive28i AWD w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Moonroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 BMW X2

xDrive28i AWD w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Moonroof, Nav
$29,890
+ tax & lic
102,528KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 BMW X2 for sale in Niagara Falls, ON

2018 BMW X2

$34,990
+ tax & lic
49,225KM
Brock Ford Sales

Niagara Falls, ON

Used 2018 BMW X2 X2 | NAV | BT | 19 IN WHEELS for sale in Vaughan, ON

2018 BMW X2

X2 | NAV | BT | 19 IN WHEELS
$34,910
+ tax & lic
23,937KM
Toronto Auto Brokers

Vaughan, ON

Used 2018 BMW X2 xDrive28i for sale in North York, ON

2018 BMW X2

xDrive28i
$28,980
+ tax & lic
120,937KM
AA Canada Inc

North York, ON

Used 2022 BMW X2 xDrive28i, Turbo, Navi, Pano Roof, Back Up Cam! for sale in Brampton, ON

2022 BMW X2

xDrive28i, Turbo, Navi, Pano Roof, Back Up Cam!
$44,495
+ tax & lic
54,980KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2019 BMW X2 Sports Activity Vehicle for sale in Vaughan, ON

2019 BMW X2

Sports Activity Vehicle
$40,888
+ tax & lic
76,000KM
Autobase

Vaughan, ON

Used 2022 BMW X2 xDrive28i, Navi, Back Up Cam, Pano Roof! for sale in Brampton, ON

2022 BMW X2

xDrive28i, Navi, Back Up Cam, Pano Roof!
$44,995
+ tax & lic
40,070KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2018 BMW X2 xDrive28i RED LEATHER INTERIOR | PANORAMIC ROOF | HEATED SEATS | AWD | for sale in Brampton, ON

2018 BMW X2

xDrive28i RED LEATHER INTERIOR | PANORAMIC ROOF | HEATED SEATS | AWD |
$29,900
+ tax & lic
77,847KM
The Humberview Group

Brampton, ON

Used 2018 BMW X2 xDrive 28i //M No Accident Panoramic Roof Carplay Ambient Light for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 BMW X2

xDrive 28i //M No Accident Panoramic Roof Carplay Ambient Light
$30,995
+ tax & lic
67,696KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2018 BMW X2 //M SPORT | RED LEATHER | PREMIUM | NAVI for sale in North York, ON

2018 BMW X2

//M SPORT | RED LEATHER | PREMIUM | NAVI
$28,485
+ tax & lic
87,268KM
Total Auto Sales

North York, ON

Used 2018 BMW X2 xDrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle for sale in Guelph, ON

2018 BMW X2

xDrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle
$31,995
+ tax & lic
87,718KM
Royal City Fine Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2020 BMW X2 xDrive28i Pano Sunroof Nav Apple Car Play for sale in Bolton, ON

2020 BMW X2

xDrive28i Pano Sunroof Nav Apple Car Play
$35,423
+ tax & lic
55,555KM
CarHub Caledon Chrysler

Bolton, ON

Used 2018 BMW X2 X DRIVE M-SPORT NAVI LEATHER PANO/ROOF CAMERA for sale in North York, ON

2018 BMW X2

X DRIVE M-SPORT NAVI LEATHER PANO/ROOF CAMERA
$32,990
+ tax & lic
78,769KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2018 BMW X2 xDrive28i AUT0 AWD NAVI PANO/ROOF HUD CAMERA 59K for sale in North York, ON

2018 BMW X2

xDrive28i AUT0 AWD NAVI PANO/ROOF HUD CAMERA 59K
$33,990
+ tax & lic
59,571KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2018 BMW X2 xDrive28i M Sport | Nav | Leather | Panoroof | New for sale in St Catharines, ON

2018 BMW X2

xDrive28i M Sport | Nav | Leather | Panoroof | New
$29,995
+ tax & lic
89,611KM
Two Guys Quality Cars

St Catharines, ON

Used 2021 BMW X2 xDrive28i Sport Pano Sunroof Nav Apple Car Play for sale in Bolton, ON

2021 BMW X2

xDrive28i Sport Pano Sunroof Nav Apple Car Play
$40,998
+ tax & lic
8,877KM
CarHub Caledon Chrysler

Bolton, ON

Used 2018 BMW X2 xDrive28i, HeadUpDisply, Navi, Pano, RearCam, Sensors, ParkAssist for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 BMW X2

xDrive28i, HeadUpDisply, Navi, Pano, RearCam, Sensors, ParkAssist
Video
$35,250
+ tax & lic
68,000KM
BELL AUTO INC.

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 BMW X2 xDrive28i for sale in Bradford, ON

2020 BMW X2

xDrive28i
$46,995
+ tax & lic
30,001KM
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

Bradford, ON

Used 2019 BMW X2 xDrive28i PANORAMIC ROOF | HEATED SEATS | REAR CAMERA | AWD | for sale in Brampton, ON

2019 BMW X2

xDrive28i PANORAMIC ROOF | HEATED SEATS | REAR CAMERA | AWD |
$CALL
+ tax & lic
49,697KM
The Humberview Group

Brampton, ON