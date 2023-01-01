Filter Results
New and Used Ford Fiesta for Sale in Mississauga, ON
Showing 1-26 of 26
2014 Ford Fiesta
SE/1.6L/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED
Sale
$9,790
144,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
Cambridge, ON
2015 Ford Fiesta
SE Hatchback
$9,999
149,374KM
AutoBerry Canada
Woodbridge, ON
Buy From Home Options
2014 Ford Fiesta
ST TURBO-6 SPD MANUAL-RECARO SEATS-RIMS-SUNROOF!!
$13,888
140,000KM
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
Toronto, ON
2015 Ford Fiesta
Titanium NAV CAM ROOF LEAH REM-START
$13,498
134,430KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
St. Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2016 Ford Fiesta
WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$11,000
177,000KM
2013 Ford Fiesta
5dr HB SE/ CERTIFIED/ HEATED SEATS/ BLUETHOOTH
$9,992
174,826KM
Trip's Auto Inc.
Brantford, ON
Buy From Home Options
2013 Ford Fiesta
SE ** AUTOSTART, HTD SEATS, BLUETOOTH **
$9,999
142,179KM
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
St Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2015 Ford Fiesta
WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$7,500
187,000KM
2015 Ford Fiesta
WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$9,500
167,000KM
2014 Ford Fiesta
(4) SE
Sale
$9,500
173,000KM
Redline Auto Sales
Cambridge, ON
Buy From Home Options
2011 Ford Fiesta
5dr HB SES*NO ACCIDENTS*LEATHER*ALLOY*SUNROOF*CERT
$8,950
115,529KM
Capital Motors
Mississauga, ON
Buy From Home Options
2014 Ford Fiesta
AM/FM Stereo/CD Player/MP3 Capable -inc: input jack and 6 speakers (80 Watts) * AdvanceTrac Electronic Stability Control (ESC) * ABS And Driveline Tra
$8,995
132,420KM
Eagle Auto Mall
Cambridge, ON