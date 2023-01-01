Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used Ford Fiesta for Sale in Mississauga, ON

Showing 1-26 of 26
Used 2014 Ford Fiesta SE/1.6L/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON

2014 Ford Fiesta

SE/1.6L/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED
Sale
$9,790
+ tax & lic
144,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2012 Ford Fiesta SE for sale in Kitchener, ON

2012 Ford Fiesta

SE
Sale
$8,999
+ tax & lic
80,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2015 Ford Fiesta SE Hatchback for sale in Woodbridge, ON

2015 Ford Fiesta

SE Hatchback
$9,999
+ tax & lic
149,374KM
AutoBerry Canada

Woodbridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Ford Fiesta ST TURBO-6 SPD MANUAL-RECARO SEATS-RIMS-SUNROOF!! for sale in Toronto, ON

2014 Ford Fiesta

ST TURBO-6 SPD MANUAL-RECARO SEATS-RIMS-SUNROOF!!
$13,888
+ tax & lic
140,000KM
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Toronto, ON

Used 2013 Ford Fiesta 5dr HB SE for sale in Oshawa, ON

2013 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SE
$8,995
+ tax & lic
165,700MI
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Ford Fiesta Titanium NAV CAM ROOF LEAH REM-START for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2015 Ford Fiesta

Titanium NAV CAM ROOF LEAH REM-START
$13,498
+ tax & lic
134,430KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Ford Fiesta SE for sale in Oshawa, ON

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE
$8,999
+ tax & lic
132,000KM
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Ford Fiesta Titanium for sale in Oakville, ON

2013 Ford Fiesta

Titanium
$9,995
+ tax & lic
137,000KM
Terminal Motors

Oakville, ON

Used 2016 Ford Fiesta WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT for sale in Mississauga, ON

2016 Ford Fiesta

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$11,000
+ tax & lic
177,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Ford Fiesta 5dr HB SE/ CERTIFIED/ HEATED SEATS/ BLUETHOOTH for sale in Brantford, ON

2013 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SE/ CERTIFIED/ HEATED SEATS/ BLUETHOOTH
$9,992
+ tax & lic
174,826KM
Trip's Auto Inc.

Brantford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Ford Fiesta SE ** AUTOSTART, HTD SEATS, BLUETOOTH ** for sale in St Catharines, ON

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE ** AUTOSTART, HTD SEATS, BLUETOOTH **
$9,999
+ tax & lic
142,179KM
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

St Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Ford Fiesta WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT for sale in Mississauga, ON

2015 Ford Fiesta

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$7,500
+ tax & lic
187,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Ford Fiesta WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT for sale in Mississauga, ON

2015 Ford Fiesta

WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT
Sale
$9,500
+ tax & lic
167,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Ford Fiesta (4) SE for sale in Cambridge, ON

2014 Ford Fiesta

(4) SE
Sale
$9,500
+ tax & lic
173,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Ford Fiesta for sale in Scarborough, ON

2012 Ford Fiesta

$4,900
+ tax & lic
250,000KM
JM Fine Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Used 2013 Ford Fiesta SE - PRICED RIGHT! for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE - PRICED RIGHT!
$8,995
+ tax & lic
144,000KM
Courtesy Auto Sales Inc.

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2013 Ford Fiesta SE for sale in Scarborough, ON

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE
Sale
$6,999
+ tax & lic
165,000KM
Why Buy New Motors

Scarborough, ON

Used 2011 Ford Fiesta SEL for sale in Kitchener, ON

2011 Ford Fiesta

SEL
Sale
$7,499
+ tax & lic
144,522KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2013 Ford Fiesta SE for sale in Burlington, ON

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE
$6,995
+ tax & lic
202,000KM
Good Cars Only

Burlington, ON

Used 2011 Ford Fiesta 5dr HB SES*NO ACCIDENTS*LEATHER*ALLOY*SUNROOF*CERT for sale in Mississauga, ON

2011 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SES*NO ACCIDENTS*LEATHER*ALLOY*SUNROOF*CERT
$8,950
+ tax & lic
115,529KM
Capital Motors

Mississauga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Ford Fiesta SE for sale in Kitchener, ON

2012 Ford Fiesta

SE
Sale
$6,999
+ tax & lic
172,000KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2014 Ford Fiesta AM/FM Stereo/CD Player/MP3 Capable -inc: input jack and 6 speakers (80 Watts) * AdvanceTrac Electronic Stability Control (ESC) * ABS And Driveline Tra for sale in Cambridge, ON

2014 Ford Fiesta

AM/FM Stereo/CD Player/MP3 Capable -inc: input jack and 6 speakers (80 Watts) * AdvanceTrac Electronic Stability Control (ESC) * ABS And Driveline Tra
$8,995
+ tax & lic
132,420KM
Eagle Auto Mall

Cambridge, ON

Used 2011 Ford Fiesta SE for sale in Toronto, ON

2011 Ford Fiesta

SE
Sale
$4,998
+ tax & lic
424,300KM
MSD Motors

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Ford Fiesta SE Hatchback for sale in Waterloo, ON

2012 Ford Fiesta

SE Hatchback
$CALL
+ tax & lic
176,120KM
Tricity Auto

Waterloo, ON

Used 2011 Ford Fiesta for sale in Toronto, ON

2011 Ford Fiesta

$CALL
+ tax & lic
CALL
Ken Shaw Toyota

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 Ford Fiesta SE Sedan for sale in Waterloo, ON

2011 Ford Fiesta

SE Sedan
$CALL
+ tax & lic
216,759KM
Tricity Auto

Waterloo, ON